EXCLUSIVE: California couple violently broken into by men with assault rifles after being followed to their San Francisco home





SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) – A San Francisco couple are recovering from the mental trauma of being followed home and attacked and robbed by men wielding guns and an AR-type rifle. “There was a point where I thought they were going to kill my husband,” said the woman on surveillance video who asked for her identity to be protected as well as the exact location where the terrifying incident took place. is produced Tuesday afternoon. She and her husband were driving home after shopping at Stonestown Galleria when they suddenly noticed a sedan following them. The sedan then stamps the couple’s vehicle and that’s when the chaos begins. VIDEO: Tourists suffer from black eyes and bruises after attack in Emeryville parking lot “I get out of the car and at one point I see that they have guns so I told my husband to run,” says the woman who, through tears, explains that she is a mother of two. children and never imagined something like this would happen. Two suspects pin her husband to the ground as she begs them not to hurt him. The men then stole an iPhone, car keys and a Rolex watch. When asked what had gone through her head during the 15 seconds of terror, the woman begins to cry. “I certainly don’t want to lose my family and I don’t want my children to lose their father.” VIDEO: Hijacked and kidnapped San Francisco man, forced to jump from moving car This isn’t the first time we’ve seen criminals tracking a potential target. In April, ABC7 News anchor Dion Lim reported on a woman who was followed from the Richmond to the Sunset and assaulted for her purse and jewelry. In the same week, a father was held at gunpoint outside his Concord home after being followed home after his lunch in Walnut Creek. Despite being unable to sleep, terrified of the return of the assailants, the woman is grateful to the owners who provided these videos to the police. RELATED: What Is San Francisco Doing To Tackle Organized Theft In Retail? SFPD and DA Chesa Boudin respond She chooses to share her story in the hopes that it will save someone else from having the same nightmare. “As a mother of two, I want to protect my family. I want people to know what happened to me and be aware of protecting their families. So if the same thing happens, don’t get out of your car. . Please call 911. “ The search for the three suspects by the SFPD continues.

