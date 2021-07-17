Why is fashion so obsessed with archival red carpet looks?

Repetition of outfits is in fashion. Perhaps designers are running out of ideas or the sustainability movement is making real headway … A certain prestige accompanies archival drawings on the red carpet, their stories often having more relevance than celebrities. themselves.

Most recently for the 2021 Cannes Film Festival, Bella hadid stunned the masses when they arrived at the Jean Paul Gaultier archives. While the dress was a knockout in itself, Bella’s choice to resurrect Naomi Campbell’s Spring / Summer 2002 runway look is what really turned heads.

BELLA HADID WEARING JEAN PAUL GAULTIER ARCHIVE AT THE CANNES FESTIVAL 2021 Swimming poolGetty Images NAOMI CAMPBELL FOR JEAN PAUL GAULTIER SPRING / SUMMER 2002 jean paul Gaultier

But Bella Hadid is no stranger to vintage red carpet re-wear, especially in Cannes. In 2019, the model was stunned in the all-red Roberto Cavalli archives. The dress was originally on the runway for Spring / Summer 2005, which, while fairly recent, is a pretty unusual choice.

Bella Hadid wearing Roberto Cavalli archive at Cannes Film Festival 2019 Swimming poolGetty Images Roberto Cavalli spring / summer 2005 collection Roberto Cavalli

Zendaya, who is styled by the fabulous Law Roach, has also become somewhat of an archival fashion expert for award appearances. For the BET Awards 2021, the Euphoria The star reworked a Versace Spring / Summer 2003 look that had been worn by Beyoncé for the same event eighteen years previously. No one could stop talking about parallels.

Zendaya’s archival Versace look for the 2021 BET Awards zendaya Beyoncé in Versace at the 2003 BET Awards Kevin WinterGetty Images

For the 2021 Essence Black Women in Hollywood Awards, Zendaya has once again chosen the path of archives. Wearing the Yves Saint Laurent couture from 1982, the actress donned a head-to-toe retro with extra-voluminous shoulders.

Zendaya wearing YSL archival couture at 2021 Essence Black Women in Hollywood Awards Randy ShropshireGetty Images The original YSL couture piece from 1982 Instagram

Versace and Law Roach also teamed up to dress Zendaya for the 2020 Green Carpet Awards, selecting a stunning Fall / Winter 1996 dress previously modeled by Kate Moss and Naomi Campbell. Instantly reminiscent of the Big Six.

Zendaya wearing Versace archives for 2o2o Green Carpet Awards Versace Versace Fall / Winter 1996 collection Versace

Lily-Rose Depp also appealed to the ’90s for her 2019 Met Gala look. Perhaps inspired by her parents’ relevance over the decade, Lily was in a jaw-dropping vintage Chanel gown. Even her makeup screamed ’90s.

Lily-Rose Depp’s Vintage Chanel Look for the 2019 Met Gala Dimitrios KambourisGetty Images

On the note of wearing the iconic red carpet looks of the past once again, Dua Lipa’s reincarnation of Christina Aguilera’s 2000 Grammy look almost broke the internet this year. Aside from Versace’s eye-catching design of sheer sparkle, Dua’s strategic pick of the pop princess look from two decades ago had glaring significance. Are record keeping the means to indicate a passing of the torch?

Dua Lipa in the 2000 Versace Archives Dua Lipa Christina Aguilera at the 2000 Grammy Awards Pinterest

Or maybe they’re a show of status, as could be the countless occasions Kim Kardashian has worn archival pieces. On a recent trip to Italy, Kim made headlines for her vintage Dolce & Gabbana look, including a change from her pre-divorce style by Kanye West. Taken from the Spring / Summer 1995 collection, the mini dress was made without straps and re-accessorized.

Kim Kardashian wearing Dolce & Gabbana archives from Italy in July 2021 Kim kardashian The original look of the Spring / Summer 1995 collection by Dolce & Gabbana Dolce & Gabbana

Channeling the wet look, Kim also went for an archival style at the Vanity Fair 2020 Oscars afterparty. Dressed in Alexander McQueen’s “Shipwrecked” collection from Spring / Summer 2004, the reality TV dignitary. was the spitting image of the catwalk look sixteen years ago.

Kim Kardashian wearing McQueen archive to Oscars 2020 Kim kardashian Alexander McQueen Spring-Summer 2004 “Shipwrecked” Collection Alexander McQueen

In 2018, Kim even brought in Versace to reconstruct her favorite archival piece in her portfolio – a yellow dress from Spring / Summer 1995. Most archival red carpets look like re-wearing or modifying. slightly the original part, so Kim Kardashian’s copy format was definitely of note.

Kim Kardashian wearing Versace archives for Business of Fashion dinner in 2018 Dimitrios KambourisGetty Images Versace dress from their Spring / Summer 1995 collection Versace

Also on the red carpet, Iris Law and Adwoa Aboah revived the emerald-colored dresses of 2004. Iris wore Roberto Cavalli for the fall / winter at the Bulgari 2021 Gala, while Adwoa chose Tom Ford for Gucci without fur at the 2019. GQ Men of the year award.

Iris Law in the Roberto Cavalli archives Law of the iris Roberto Cavalli Fall / Winter 2004 Collection Roberto Cavalli

Adwoa Aboah wearing Gucci archives in 2019 Jeff spicerGetty Images Tom Ford for Gucci in 2004 Gucci

While archive addiction may seem like a contemporary red carpet trend, Julia Roberts first made it at the 2001 Oscars. Known as one of the best awards looks to date, Valentino’s pick Roberts vintage stunned audiences. Elegance in black and white with virtually no modification.

Julia Roberts wearing the Valentino archive to the 2001 Oscars Pinterest The original Valentino look from 1992 photographed by Patrick Demarchelier Pinterest

Natalie Portman and Gwenyth Paltrow followed her lead years later, selecting their own favorite vintage pieces to accept screen prices. At the 2012 Oscars, Portman chose a 1954 Dior dress that fit her like a glove. Meanwhile, Paltrow went for a Valentino Haute Couture look that dates back to 1963 for the 2019 Emmy Awards.

Natalie Portman in vintage Dior from 1954 Kevin WinterGetty Images Gwenyth Paltrow at the 2019 Emmy Awards in 1963 Valentino Vintage Couture Kevin WinterGetty Images

Finally, the most interesting and complete form of vintage archives on the red carpet: the stars re-wearing their clean looks like a previous era. For the 2018 Oscars, Rita Moreno pulled her 1962 Oscars gown out of the closet and repeated the look 56 years later. Not only was the dress still gorgeous, but she took off the sleeves and made it strapless.

Rita Moreno in her archival Pitoy gown at the 2018 Oscars Frazer harrisonGetty Images Rita Moreno’s original appearance in the dress at the 1962 Oscars BettmannGetty Images

Laura Dern has visibly taken notes, playing a similar style choice for the 2020 Oscars. While her dress isn’t as vintage as Moreno’s, Laura Dern re-wore her own custom Armani dress from the 1995 Oscars – and so on. ‘was she the third public appearance in the look. Why is it not more frequent?

Laura Dern in Armani Archive at the Oscars 2020 Frazer harrisonGetty Images Laura Dern wearing the same dress at the 1995 Oscars Pinterest

Despite fashion’s relentless thirst for ‘the new’, we cannot seem to shake the past. Trends from decades past are still finding their way to the present, and vintage designs are worth much more than their high-tech counterparts.

On the red carpet, archival looks deliberately appeal to their original use. New waves of idols greet their inspirations, while icons of the past revisit the road traveled by simply donning an old dress. Perhaps archival fashion is the ultimate measure of the sentimental power of clothing.