Why is fashion so obsessed with archival red carpet looks?

Repetition of outfits is in fashion. Perhaps designers are running out of ideas or the sustainability movement is making real headway … A certain prestige accompanies archival drawings on the red carpet, their stories often having more relevance than celebrities. themselves.

Most recently for the 2021 Cannes Film Festival, Bella hadid stunned the masses when they arrived at the Jean Paul Gaultier archives. While the dress was a knockout in itself, Bella’s choice to resurrect Naomi Campbell’s Spring / Summer 2002 runway look is what really turned heads.

Cannes, France July 06 Bella Hadid attends Annette Screening and Opening Ceremony at the 74th Annual Cannes Film Festival on July 06, 2021 in Cannes, France Photo by poolgetty images

BELLA HADID WEARING JEAN PAUL GAULTIER ARCHIVE AT THE CANNES FESTIVAL 2021

Swimming poolGetty Images

jpg

NAOMI CAMPBELL FOR JEAN PAUL GAULTIER SPRING / SUMMER 2002

jean paul Gaultier

But Bella Hadid is no stranger to vintage red carpet re-wear, especially in Cannes. In 2019, the model was stunned in the all-red Roberto Cavalli archives. The dress was originally on the runway for Spring / Summer 2005, which, while fairly recent, is a pretty unusual choice.

Cannes, France May 17th, Bella Hadid attends the Pain and Glory dolor y Glory Screening of Pain and Glory at the 72nd Annual Cannes Film Festival on May 17, 2019 in Cannes, France photo by pool2019 getty images

Bella Hadid wearing Roberto Cavalli archive at Cannes Film Festival 2019

Swimming poolGetty Images

Roberto Cavalli

Roberto Cavalli spring / summer 2005 collection

Roberto Cavalli

Zendaya, who is styled by the fabulous Law Roach, has also become somewhat of an archival fashion expert for award appearances. For the BET Awards 2021, the Euphoria The star reworked a Versace Spring / Summer 2003 look that had been worn by Beyoncé for the same event eighteen years previously. No one could stop talking about parallels.

zendaya

Zendaya’s archival Versace look for the 2021 BET Awards

zendaya

hollywood, ca june 24 singer beyonce knowles performs onstage at the 3rd annual bet awards ceremony at kodak theater on june 24, 2003 in hollywood, california photo by kevin wintergetty images

Beyoncé in Versace at the 2003 BET Awards

Kevin WinterGetty Images

For the 2021 Essence Black Women in Hollywood Awards, Zendaya has once again chosen the path of archives. Wearing the Yves Saint Laurent couture from 1982, the actress donned a head-to-toe retro with extra-voluminous shoulders.

los angeles, california april 22nd in this image posted on april 22nd 2021, zendaya speaks on stage during essence black women in hollywood awards in los angeles, california photo by randy shropshiregetty images for essence

Zendaya wearing YSL archival couture at 2021 Essence Black Women in Hollywood Awards

Randy ShropshireGetty Images

ysl

The original YSL couture piece from 1982

Instagram

Versace and Law Roach also teamed up to dress Zendaya for the 2020 Green Carpet Awards, selecting a stunning Fall / Winter 1996 dress previously modeled by Kate Moss and Naomi Campbell. Instantly reminiscent of the Big Six.

versace

Zendaya wearing Versace archives for 2o2o Green Carpet Awards

Versace

versace

Versace Fall / Winter 1996 collection

Versace

Lily-Rose Depp also appealed to the ’90s for her 2019 Met Gala look. Perhaps inspired by her parents’ relevance over the decade, Lily was in a jaw-dropping vintage Chanel gown. Even her makeup screamed ’90s.

new york, new york may 06 lily rose depp attends the 2019 met gala celebrating camp notes on fashion at the metropolitan museum of art on may 06, 2019 in new york city photo by dimitrios kambourisgetty images for the met museumvogue

Lily-Rose Depp’s Vintage Chanel Look for the 2019 Met Gala

Dimitrios KambourisGetty Images

On the note of wearing the iconic red carpet looks of the past once again, Dua Lipa’s reincarnation of Christina Aguilera’s 2000 Grammy look almost broke the internet this year. Aside from Versace’s eye-catching design of sheer sparkle, Dua’s strategic pick of the pop princess look from two decades ago had glaring significance. Are record keeping the means to indicate a passing of the torch?

dua lipa

Dua Lipa in the 2000 Versace Archives

Dua Lipa

Christina aguilera

Christina Aguilera at the 2000 Grammy Awards

Pinterest

Or maybe they’re a show of status, as could be the countless occasions Kim Kardashian has worn archival pieces. On a recent trip to Italy, Kim made headlines for her vintage Dolce & Gabbana look, including a change from her pre-divorce style by Kanye West. Taken from the Spring / Summer 1995 collection, the mini dress was made without straps and re-accessorized.

kim ki

Kim Kardashian wearing Dolce & Gabbana archives from Italy in July 2021

Kim kardashian

Dolce and Gabbana

The original look of the Spring / Summer 1995 collection by Dolce & Gabbana

Dolce & Gabbana

Channeling the wet look, Kim also went for an archival style at the Vanity Fair 2020 Oscars afterparty. Dressed in Alexander McQueen’s “Shipwrecked” collection from Spring / Summer 2004, the reality TV dignitary. was the spitting image of the catwalk look sixteen years ago.

kim ki

Kim Kardashian wearing McQueen archive to Oscars 2020

Kim kardashian

mcqueen

Alexander McQueen Spring-Summer 2004 “Shipwrecked” Collection

Alexander McQueen

In 2018, Kim even brought in Versace to reconstruct her favorite archival piece in her portfolio – a yellow dress from Spring / Summer 1995. Most archival red carpets look like re-wearing or modifying. slightly the original part, so Kim Kardashian’s copy format was definitely of note.

new york, ny may 08 founder and ceo kkw kim kardashian attends intimate dinner party hosted by the fashion business to celebrate their latest special edition print age of influence at peachyschinese tuxedo on may 8, 2018 in new york photo by dimitrios kambourisgetty images for the fashion business

Kim Kardashian wearing Versace archives for Business of Fashion dinner in 2018

Dimitrios KambourisGetty Images

versace

Versace dress from their Spring / Summer 1995 collection

Versace

Also on the red carpet, Iris Law and Adwoa Aboah revived the emerald-colored dresses of 2004. Iris wore Roberto Cavalli for the fall / winter at the Bulgari 2021 Gala, while Adwoa chose Tom Ford for Gucci without fur at the 2019. GQ Men of the year award.

law of the iris

Iris Law in the Roberto Cavalli archives

Law of the iris

Roberto Cavalli

Roberto Cavalli Fall / Winter 2004 Collection

Roberto Cavalli

london, england september 03 adwoa aboah attends gq men of the year awards 2019 at tate modern on september 03, 2019 in london, england photo by jeff spicergetty images

Adwoa Aboah wearing Gucci archives in 2019

Jeff spicerGetty Images

gucci

Tom Ford for Gucci in 2004

Gucci

While archive addiction may seem like a contemporary red carpet trend, Julia Roberts first made it at the 2001 Oscars. Known as one of the best awards looks to date, Valentino’s pick Roberts vintage stunned audiences. Elegance in black and white with virtually no modification.

Julia robert

Julia Roberts wearing the Valentino archive to the 2001 Oscars

Pinterest

valentine

The original Valentino look from 1992 photographed by Patrick Demarchelier

Pinterest

Natalie Portman and Gwenyth Paltrow followed her lead years later, selecting their own favorite vintage pieces to accept screen prices. At the 2012 Oscars, Portman chose a 1954 Dior dress that fit her like a glove. Meanwhile, Paltrow went for a Valentino Haute Couture look that dates back to 1963 for the 2019 Emmy Awards.

hollywood, ca february 26 presenter natalie portman speaks onstage at the 84th annual academy awards held at the hollywood highland center on february 26, 2012 in hollywood, california photo by kevin wintergetty images

Natalie Portman in vintage Dior from 1954

Kevin WinterGetty Images

los angeles, california september 22 gwyneth paltrow speaks on stage at the 71st emmy awards at microsoft theater on september 22, 2019 in los angeles, california photo by kevin wintergetty images

Gwenyth Paltrow at the 2019 Emmy Awards in 1963 Valentino Vintage Couture

Kevin WinterGetty Images

Finally, the most interesting and complete form of vintage archives on the red carpet: the stars re-wearing their clean looks like a previous era. For the 2018 Oscars, Rita Moreno pulled her 1962 Oscars gown out of the closet and repeated the look 56 years later. Not only was the dress still gorgeous, but she took off the sleeves and made it strapless.

hollywood, ca march 04 rita moreno attends the 90th annual academy awards at hollywood highland center on march 4, 2018 in hollywood, california photo by frazer harrisongetty images

Rita Moreno in her archival Pitoy gown at the 2018 Oscars

Frazer harrisonGetty Images

Oscar winners george chakiris and rita moreno with rock hudson, april 9, 1962 photo by bettmanngetty images

Rita Moreno’s original appearance in the dress at the 1962 Oscars

BettmannGetty Images

Laura Dern has visibly taken notes, playing a similar style choice for the 2020 Oscars. While her dress isn’t as vintage as Moreno’s, Laura Dern re-wore her own custom Armani dress from the 1995 Oscars – and so on. ‘was she the third public appearance in the look. Why is it not more frequent?

beverly hills, california february 9 laura last attends the vanity fair oscars 2020 party hosted by radhika jones at the wallis annenberg center for the performing arts on february 9, 2020 in beverly hills, california photo by frazer harrisongetty images

Laura Dern in Armani Archive at the Oscars 2020

Frazer harrisonGetty Images

laura last

Laura Dern wearing the same dress at the 1995 Oscars

Pinterest

Despite fashion’s relentless thirst for ‘the new’, we cannot seem to shake the past. Trends from decades past are still finding their way to the present, and vintage designs are worth much more than their high-tech counterparts.

On the red carpet, archival looks deliberately appeal to their original use. New waves of idols greet their inspirations, while icons of the past revisit the road traveled by simply donning an old dress. Perhaps archival fashion is the ultimate measure of the sentimental power of clothing.

