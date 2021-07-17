Obituary: Chiyomi Ogawa, central figure of six weddings and a dress

< class=""> FIVE GENERATIONS: Chiyomi Ogawa is pictured with her daughter Donna (right); Michelle Nomura (left), daughter of Donnas; Keilani Nomura, Michelle’s daughter; and Laila Hernandez, daughter of Keilanis.

By JK YAMAMOTO, editor-in-chief of Rafu

Chiyomi Ogawa, whose life story was told in the exhibit and documentary Six Weddings and a Dress, died on June 10 at her home, surrounded by her family. She was 97 years old.

Born March 9, 1924 in Terminal Island to Tomitaro and Fumi Marumoto, she was the eldest of five children. She had two brothers, Kats and Nori, and two sisters, Sae and June (who survives her). Her parents sent her to Wakeyama to go to school. There she lived with her father’s parents. She returned to the United States on the last boat before World War II broke out.

She met the love of her life, James Kaz Ogawa, on Terminal Island. He lived in the house behind his. She and her family were transferred to the Manzanar concentration camp during the war. It was there that the two were married on March 26, 1944. They were together for 47 years before James passed away almost 20 years ago.

They had three children, Bob, Donna and Suzi; six grandchildren, Rick, Carrie, Michelle, Brian, Jason and Alyssa; nine great-grandchildren, Keilani, Kieran, Justin, Brandon, Ryan, Tyler, Valentina, Vitali and Avery; and a great-great-grandchild, Laila.

Chiyomi Ogawas Tante Nui, a professional seamstress, designed and made the wedding dress for the special bridal day. They sent for the material to Montgomery Ward; her flowers were of silk and the veil was borrowed. After the war ended and Japanese Americans worked to reclaim and rebuild their lives, the wedding dress was eventually worn by five other women on their special days. Harumi and Tad Fujihara (1947), Chiyeko (Chickie) and Yukio Hino (1947), Hasie and Yukio (Inkie) Ogawa (1948), Nattie and Bob Koyama (1948) and Kay and George Fujikawa (1950), like Chiyomi and James Ogawa, made their home and raised their family in Pasadena.

The dress, along with a wedding photo taken by legendary photographer Toyo Miyatake (who was also the wedding photographer for the Fujiharas and the Hino), was part of the traveling exhibit, which was presented by Wendy Fujihara Anderson , originally from Pasadena, at various venues including the Pasadena History Museum, Pacific Aquarium and Santa Anita Racecourse, with Ogawa as guest of honor.

The exhibit and film helped educate the public about Manzanar and the experience of war between the Japanese and the Americans.

The 8-minute documentary, created by Steve and Patty Nagano, premiered at the 2014 Los Angeles Asian Pacific Film Festival and Pasadena High School for Fred Korematsu Day. It can be viewed online at: https://vimeo.com/96036609

Steve Nagano’s father, Reverend Paul Nagano, married two of the couples, the Fujiharas and Hasie and Yukio Ogawa, at the Nisei Baptist Church (now known as Evergreen) in Los Angeles.

It was an honor and a privilege to have made this film about Chiyomis’ wedding dress, said Steve Nagano in a speech at the Ogawas memorial service. I feel special that I got to know her through the making and subsequent screenings of the film. I had the good fortune to learn from his remarkable person. Besides her life experiences, of which I only know a part, to learn her skills as a potter, seamstress, embroiderer and cook.

I was invited to one of her birthday parties at her house and when she arrived she had a table full of various sushi, which she made for her own birthday. For me, that was her hallmark, doing things for others, even on her own birthday. Her resilience through the years, the camps, the relocation to SoCal, and overcoming all difficulties and making the most of the situation, speaks not only of her life, but of the life of her generation.

We Sansei, Yonsei and Gosei have much to be thankful for. Our parents and grandparents sacrificed and wasted their lives and taught us to do the best we have with what we have, to work hard and to hope for a better future. We have been blessed by generations before us. They laid the foundation on which we have been able to thrive. As this generation passes, let us be inspired by them for a better future.

Nagano said The Rafou, While filming his story we sat in his dining room and in the film you can see an embroidered Japanese artwork, with fish swimming in turbulent waters, one of those you might find in a Japanese house, and guess who did that and the one hanging on the opposite side of the room?

Completed, giving and happy are words that come to my mind when I think of Chiyomi. I loved her laugh, especially when she recounted how she felt when she met her eventual husband in the yard of their Terminal Island cottage: I’ve never felt this way (maybe hormones had their effect) as I asked her if it was love at first sight. Also, their family’s room (in the camp) was next to their husbands, so I felt like the fate was for them to be together.

She was the first bride to wear the wedding dress and the last to die Like so many of her generation, she is a person to emulate, a person we can only hope we could have a tenth of what she is. had to survive the hardships of the camp, resettlement and health. She would be the first to tell you that her life was wonderful.

< class=""> Chiyomi looked stunning in her gorgeous wedding dress as she and Kaz Ogawa got married in Manzanar on March 26, 1944.

Family memories

Nephew David Hino shared these thoughts: There are so many things I liked about Aunt Chiyomi; his smile, his perseverance, his patience, his grace and his beautiful pottery.

I also loved how she embraced her recent celebrity status through Six Weddings and a Dress Show and later a movie. Many thanks to my cousin Wendy, who helped make this happen, and Steve Nagano, who made it a short film. A few years ago we were together at the annual Manzanar pilgrimage and Aunt was in great shape as a celebrity in Six Weddings and a Dress with many fans and interviews.

The highlight with Aunt was when I was a young man sitting with her in the kitchen, just the two of us. She had just received some bad news that would have brought most of us to tears or anger. I was worried about her and wanted to say something, but I didn’t. She told me everything was fine. His words were filled with calm, grace and humility and it calmed my mind.

Her ability to be positive in the face of negatives was amazing. This period was a moment of deep learning for me and something that I have never forgotten. Thank you, Auntie.

At the service, the daughter Suzi Shimizu provided these memories: Chiyomi was a woman of many talents. Every hobby she took, she excelled. She sewed, crocheted, knitted, made bunka embroidery, flower arrangements, made ceramics, decorations and Christmas stockings, and even made upholstery. We lost count of how many wedding dresses she made, but it was somewhere in the double digits. She loved to do ceramics. She was very proud to share them with her friends and family, but also proud that they were in the background of the Star Trek: The Next Generation show.

His hobbies were more fishing and gambling. Our parents invested with four other families and built a cabin near Twin Lakes to support his fishing habits because, let’s face it, our dad didn’t fish. He set it up so that we, the kids and my mom, could.

Now let’s talk about her game, she loved it !!! She played friendly poker games with my friends, Eileen and Curtis Wong, along with Rick Tropasso and Ted Martinez. We all got along so well that we also took vacations together, taking cruises to Alaska, Mexico and the Baltic States. She also loved going to Las Vegas. On her last trip there, she landed her first royal flush on the video poker machine. She was so happy that she finally hit one.

She also loved to cook. She was famous for a dish we all called Chicken Chiyomis. She even took gourmet cooking classes and I still make her famous pineapple cheesecake that she learned from that class. She also liked to make several different sushi. On one of her birthdays, she wanted to make sushi for her whole family. I think Donna, Michelle and Carrie helped her out and we had a blast. She also did it for our poker dinner.

She loved to make her family and friends happy by feeding them or giving them things she made, whether it was food, ceramics, Christmas decorations, stockings or pins.

Another proud moment in her life was when Steve and Patty Nagano learned that her wedding dress was worn by six different Pasadena brides. They made a documentary about it. It made her famous and she beamed with excitement every time the video aired.

Besides being close to her family and her husband’s family, she was lucky to have not only one best friend, but two: Yumi Worcester and Rosella Trujillo. Yumi and Chiyomi did a lot of crafts together like crochet and knitting. Yumi was our neighbor across the street in Pasadena and her daughter Pami was like our little sister. The two families eventually moved from Pasadena but continued to stay in touch until Yumis passed away a few years ago.

Later in life Chiyomi became friends with Rosella. who lived in the same complex. Rosella took Chiyomi everywhere with her shopping, movies, vacations, and even Hawaiian cruises. They remained close until Rosellas passed away a few years ago.

After James passed away, Michelle, Darren, Keilani and Kieran moved in with her. Michelle became his driver and companion. Darren cooked all of his favorite meals for him. Carrie lived nearby and was also her constant companion and would help Michelle make sure their grandmothers had good meals to eat. Chiyomi was lucky to always have her family around her.

Chiyomi was on dialysis for the last seven years of her life. Her dialysis team always said so loudly that she was 90 years old, that she came three days a week, without complaint. Donna looked after her 24/7 for over four years. Carrie and Keilani gave him Chiyomis medication and was a blessing from God.

Chiyomi said she was so lucky to have such a wonderful life with supporting families. But in fact, we have been blessed with a wonderful, kind and patient mother / grandmother in our lives.

Today, under her blouse, she wears her favorite item of clothing, a T-shirt. There are all of her grandchildren / great grandchildren / and great great grandchildren with each of their names. She was very proud of them and of the fact that there were five generations of Marumoto / Ogawa women.

The service was held June 16 at the Kubota Mortuary with Rev. Mark Nakagawa as officiant.