In these uncertain times, pamper yourself with comfort, warmth and well-being

New Burberry collection

Finding a balance between indoors and outdoors and embracing the new normal of working from home were the dominant themes of the Fall / Winter 2021 menswear collections.

Rabbit ear hoods, piped pajamas, large bags and skirts, shorts and ski jackets, here are six collections that bring menswear into a new era of comfortable, fun and versatile winter wear.



1. BURBERRY

Burberry Creative Director Riccardo Tiscis’ new collection, previewed in April this year, is an outdoor wardrobe for what he calls the new era of freedom. The freedom of city life and concrete jungles, which many Britons opted for during the pandemic by settling in the countryside.

The collection includes a trench coat rendered in soft beige wool with the fabric at the back cut and hybridized with a jacket. Then there are neat dress pants that have large, square performance pockets attached to the sides. While the hood of a fur coat has bunny ears on it.

2. CHANNELS

The Canalis collection, which premiered earlier this year, draws inspiration from the 1970s and the spirit of experimentation and evolution of the time, a fitting theme for today’s uncertain times. The collection of electric blue jersey jackets, knits, hoodies and ski suits is underlined by the concept of cocooning, linked to the idea of ​​something that infuses comfort, warmth and well-being.

One of the highlights of the collection is the urban jacket: a tracksuit-blazer with a geometric character and defined lines at the waist, double stitching on the sleeves, lightweight construction, front closure with buttons – snap as well as flap pockets to add a casual touch. , a modern and practical touch to a modern man’s look.

New to the Canalis Black Edition shoes are the ultralight sneakers which are also ideal for trekking. The sneakers have interlocking laces that decorate the inner upper and a notched sole. While the combat boots of the collections have nylon inserts and metal rings for lacing, ideal for colder climates.





3. ERMENEGILDO ZEGNA

The brand’s THE (RE) SET collection focuses on re-tailing for the modern man. New cuts, styles and fabrics make up the clothes that can be worn in personal and public space.

We all live in a new reality affected by new needs, which lead us to new lifestyles and attitudes. It is precisely at a time like this, when everything is under discussion, that we at Zegna decided to (Re) fix. We looked at our roots to (Re) interpret our style codes and (Re) carve the modern man. The exterior and interior come together and a new way of dressing takes hold, where comfort and style blend to create a new aesthetic, explains Alessandro Sartori in the collections press release.

The collection offers new and varied jersey fabrics. The shapes are fluid, comfortable and adaptable. Archetypal objects gain new functions in a change of shapes, weights and materials. Cashmere chore coats are wrapped like a dress, hybrid suits are double cashmere, original knit groups replace shirts and sweaters are made of felted cashmere and knit, or knitted in leather.



4. FENDI

The Fendis collection celebrates color and light, and a message of solidarity and connection in surreal times. A jewelry palette of emerald, vermilion, saffron, orange, fuchsia, cobalt and periwinkle is contrasted with black, camel and charcoal, while linings, inlays and stitching cuts flash with contrasting textures and shades.

Throughout the collection, multifunctionality and form come together in reversible workwear and casual outerwear silhouettes. Belted overcoats and trench coats in cashmere flannel, satin, striped fur and sheepskin are infused with a comfy bathrobe attitude, and piped pajama hems make the inside and outside stand out. Diagonal quilting inflates all manner of silk jacquard separate from a shawl-collared lounge of coats to sweaters, shirt jackets and Bermuda shorts in an expression of cocooning comfort, and the reverse seam features deconstructed panels that feature FF logo quilted linings.

5. GUCCI

Gucci no longer follows the classic fashion calendar but launches two major collections and several new capsule collections throughout the year. Their recent Gucci Off The Grid Gray offering is a selection of pieces in charcoal gray.

Designed for those who are concerned about their environmental impact, the collection uses recycled, organic, biobased and sustainably sourced materials. Gucci Off The Grid is Gucci Circular Lines’ first collection, created in accordance with the Maison’s vision for circular production. Sports bags, backpacks, sneakers, small accessories and ready-to-wear pieces (jackets, pants, shorts) are all made of ECONYL, a reclaimed nylon made from nylon waste such as fishing nets, old carpets and fabric scraps that would otherwise pollute the world’s oceans and lands, coupled with recycled polyester (from polyethylene terephthalate PET bottles) and other sustainable raw materials.

They are also versatile pieces designed for travel in the countryside or in the city. But whatever the trip, Gucci Off The Grid ensures a more responsible trip to the planet.

6. LOUIS VUITTON

On July 7, one of the world’s most popular boy groups, Koreas BTS, was featured in a video showcasing the Louis Vuitton fall / winter 2021 collection. BTS members Jin, Suga, J-Hope, RM, Jimin, Jungkook and V wear the collection’s jackets, long coats, sequins and furs and carry large carry bags in the video, which was viewed over 2 million times an hour after its premiere. posted on YouTube.

Through this collection, Virgil Abloh, male artistic director of LVs, questions cultural appropriation. The collection takes on several archetypes like writer, artist, wanderer, salesman, hotelier, gallery owner, architect, student and investigates dress codes, wondering why they always dress in ‘a certain way. Is it because the fashion brands and their catwalks present the outfits and / or these people in a certain way?

To shatter fashion stereotypes associated with different people, Abloh borrows elements and designs from different cultures and mixes and matches different styles to present long coats, easy slim cuts, African draped wraps, kilts and western hats. . These are for everyone.