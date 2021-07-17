How to buy, what to know, photos – WWD

Halsey is teaming up with one of her favorite brands for her latest collaboration.

The musician and her beauty label About-Face are teaming up with fashion label Dickies for a co-branded collection of two limited-edition handbags that pay homage to well-known Dickies styles. The collection includes a messenger bag and a compact backpack which are both made from waterproof brown canvas material and feature the About-Face logo designed in pink and yellow puffy lettering.

“Dickies has always been my choice,” Halsey said in a statement. “I’ve literally worn my Dickies backpack forever and it’s still my favorite bag over all the other bags. Getting the chance to work with the brand on this limited edition collection for About-Face is a dream come true.

The collection is launched in conjunction with the brand’s About-Face Blushing Beige lip drop, which features six new shades of the brand’s best-selling Light Lock Lip Gloss, Paint-It Matte Lip Color and Matte Fix Lip Pencil.

Halsey launched her About-Face beauty brand in January with the intention of celebrating “the many facets and forms of expression that live in every person.” The musician has teamed up with Dineh Mohajer and Jeanne Chavez, the founders of beauty brands like Smith & Cult and Hard Candy, to develop the line.

Last month, Halsey teamed up with beauty subscription service Ipsy for their latest Glam Bag X launch. The musician curated the eight-piece bag with beauty products from brands such as Fenty Beauty, Tatcha, Herbivore Botanicals , Glow Recipe, Beautyblender and About-Face.

The price for Halsey’s Dickies Collaboration ranges from $ 17 to $ 22 and will be available on the Dickies website starting July 27.

READ MORE HERE:

What the characters from the ‘Gossip Girl’ reboot would wear this fall

EXCLUSIVE: Sincerely Jules is launching the beauty brand’s color department.

Cardi B and Reebok team up for a new style of sneakers