Lewiston men convicted of million dollar health care fraud | USAO-ME





PORTLAND, Maine Two Lewiston men were convicted today in Portland US District Court of healthcare fraud, Acting US Attorney Donald E. Clark announced. Sentenced U.S. District Judge Jon D. Levy Abdirashid Ahmed, 41, to two years in prison and three years on probation, and Garat Osman, 35, three years’ probation. Judge Levy also ordered Ahmed to pay $ 1,863,264.83 and Osman to pay $ 544,097.78 in restitution to MaineCare. The two men pleaded guilty in May 2019. According to court records, Ahmed and Osman were interpreters who conspired with several Lewiston / Auburn mental health counseling services to defraud MaineCare. One of the counselors was Nancy Ludwig, who owned Facing Change, a mental health and addiction counseling agency in Lewiston. From approximately November 2015 to May 2018, Ludwig and Ahmed led a conspiracy to commit healthcare fraud by submitting claims to MaineCare for services that were not rendered as billed. From February 2015, Ludwig agreed to pay Ahmed a bribe in exchange for Ahmed bringing MaineCare beneficiaries to Facing Change. Ludwig, Ahmed and other Facing Change employees then ensured that false and fraudulent claims were submitted to MaineCare for advisory and interpretation services. The false statements included statements for visits that never took place and statements that inflated the level of service provided. In 2016, in response to a regulatory change from MaineCare, Ludwig and Ahmed conspired to change the diagnosis of many Ahmeds clients to schizophrenia so that they could remain eligible for MaineCare reimbursement for Facing Change services. In the fall of 2016, auditors from the MaineCare program integrity unit audited Coping with Change. Ludwig and many of his employees conspired to fabricate false and fraudulent records in an attempt to mislead the auditor. Osman joined the fraud scheme in December 2016 and set up an interpreter firm that received all fraudulent payments from that date through early May 2019. In May 2019, officers from the US Department of Health and Human Social Services, Office of the Inspector General (HHS-OIG), the FBI and the Maine Attorney General’s Office executed search warrants at Facing Change and Ahmeds companies. Investigators ultimately determined that MaineCare had been defrauded of $ 1,863,264.83 in this fraud scheme. Healthcare fraud is draining funds to provide care to our most vulnerable citizens, said Phillip M. Coyne, special agent in charge of HHS-OIG. Today’s sentencing is a strong reminder that we will spare no resources to bring to justice those who undermine the integrity of our federal health care system and those served by it. I appreciate the continued partnership with the Maine US Attorneys Office to protect public funds. Federal and state investigators have done a considerable job uncovering this fraud scheme, Acting U.S. Attorney Clark said. The United States Prosecutor’s Office was proud to be part of the team that brought these defendants to justice. We will always aggressively prosecute those who attempt to defraud the public in this manner. Individuals who suspect healthcare fraud are encouraged to report it by calling 1-800-HHS-TIPS. This lawsuit is the result of a three-year collaborative investigation by the HHS-OIG, the FBI and the Maine Attorney Generals HealthCare Crimes Unit. The investigation began as a result of audit work carried out by the MaineCare Program Integrity Unit.

