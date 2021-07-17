Mindy Kaling looks stylish in Stuart Weitzman sandals and floral dress – Footwear News





Mindy Kaling was the image of summer elegance in New York this afternoon. The producer, actress and director toured the city while doing the press for the second season of her Netflix comedy, "Never Have I Ever." For the occasion, she wore a chic multicolored floral print dress by Oscar de la Renta, which featured short sleeves, midi length and a belted silhouette, styled by Jessica Mulroney. The print was also seen recently in a dress Abigail Breslin wore at the Cannes Film Festival. Kaling completed her look with sparkling open earrings and a citrine ring from jeweler Hanut Singh. Her dress sells for $ 1,690 on ModaOperandi.com.

Floral-print midi dress from Oscar de la Renta. CREDIT: Courtesy of Moda Operandi Kaling’s floral dress was paired with stylish brown Nudistsong sandals by Stuart Weitzman. The minimalist pair featured buckle ankle straps, as well as a 4-inch stiletto heel. The style is a favorite of many celebrities for events and the red carpet, including Hailey Bieber, Cara Delevingne and Jennifer Aniston. Although the Kaling pair appear to be out of stock, the brand’s black leather style is selling for $ 397 on Zappos.com.

Stuart Weitzman’s Nudistsong sandals. CREDIT: Courtesy of Zappos When it comes to fashion, Kaling is colorful and bright. The creator of “Never Have I Ever” always changes his look, whether it’s on the red carpet or just dressing up at home. Her style also mixes affordable and high-end labels, making her a favorite on the celebrity style scene. For formal occasions, she has been spotted in bold, sparkling dresses by designers like Salvador Perez, Dolce and Gabbana, and Reem Acra. Outside of duty hours, the star can be seen in printed dresses and ensembles by Tory Burch, Norma Kamali, J.Crew, Alessandra Rich and more. When it comes to shoes, Kaling’s preferences are just as varied and glamorous. The “Office” star can be seen in neutral and multicolored sneakers from Kurt Geiger London, Hoka One and Converse. For more formal occasions, she always shines with point-toe and platform sandals and pumps from Jimmy Choo, Sam Edelman, Christian Louboutin, Sarah Flint and other top brands. Channel Kaling’s sleek summer style with a pair of brown heeled sandals.

