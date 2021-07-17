Off-White, Virgil Abloh Team With Pioneer DJ on Controller, Capsule





Music and DJs accompany summer parties like backyards and barbecues, and Pioneer is one of the leading names in DJ equipment. This summer, Pioneer is equipped with its very first collaboration with a fashion brand, announcing a limited edition controller in collaboration with Off-White founder Virgil Abloh. Abloh is no stranger to the DJ scene, being a world touring coach himself. Its designs are consistently top notch and you can bet its DDJ-1000-OW controller is top notch. “Virgil’s ability to connect a myriad of art forms is a fearless display of limitless creative potential,” said Yoshinori Kataoka, president and CEO of Pioneer DJ’s parent company, AlphaTheta Corporation, in a statement. Press release. “We hope this collaboration inspires creativity among our communities.” See also: Discover the Louis Vuitton Spring / Summer 2022 Men’s collection Available in a limited edition, the DDJ-1000-OW controller is modeled after the popular rekordbox DDJ-1000 and the Serato controller. The layout is identical to that of the CDJ-3000 and DJM-900NXS2 setup, widely regarded as the standard in major nightclubs and DJ booths around the world. Along with a new “Sound Engineering” logo, the innovative color scheme of the DDJ-1000-OW features asymmetric fluorescent orange and matt white colors with slogan printing. An orange stripe on one of the bridges adds an extra nod to Off-White’s signature style. Off-White has also launched a limited “Sound Engineering” capsule collection of gear-matching clothing. This series is based on the datasheets that describe the internal structure of the DDJ-1000-OW controller. The collection includes t-shirts, hoodies, a coach jacket and two bum bags. “As with the CDJ and DJM skeleton that I designed with Pioneer DJ, I wanted to seize this opportunity to bring technology and human interaction together,” said Abloh. “This time we took it a step further with ‘Sound Engineering’, bringing together that medium that unites so many of us with an element of fashion. Music and fashion, in my opinion, are those intense forces that have the unique power to bring people together while allowing you to make your own statement at the same time. Abloh first partnered with Pioneer DJ in 2019, releasing both the “Orange” and “White” CDJ-2000NXS2 controllers, as well as a “White” DJM-900NXS2. The DDJ-1000-OW is a fantastic follow-up, continuing the design path that Abloh first set with these 2019 releases. The DDJ-1000-OW costs $ 1,799 and is available in select stores from mid-July. Visit Online pioneer for more details.

