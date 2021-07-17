Why Princess Beatrice’s Breathtaking Royal Wedding Dress Made History











Princess Beatrice was the first (and currently the only) British royal to say ‘yes’ during the coronavirus pandemic, and she is now celebrating her first birthday. The daughter of the Duke and Duchess of York married Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi at the Royal Chapel of All Saints’ Day in Windsor in July 2020, and her stunning dress made history as well.

Beatrice wore a vintage Norman Hartnell gown belonging to her grandmother the Queen, making her the very first royal bride to opt for a second-hand wedding dress.

Princess Beatrice’s Occasion Wedding Dress Could Start a New Trend

The breathtaking ivory-embellished gown was not originally designed as a wedding gown and received some subtle tweaks, including the addition of organza sleeves. The sentimental choice was truly perfect for such a unique and understated royal wedding.

And it seems Beatrice could be about to start a revolution in brides-to-be, according to David Emanuel, designer of Princess Diana’s wedding dress, who created the dress alongside his ex-wife Elizabeth Emanuel. He believes the king’s choice of a second-hand piece will spark a new trend for brides making their “borrowed something” the dress itself.

He exclusively said HELLO!: “Beatrice’s dress was very simple and natural, especially when you saw the formality of royal brides through the ages… I found it lovely.”

Discussing the small adjustments to the dress, David said, “She has the privilege of Her Majesty The Queen to give her the dress. She just had a little puffed sleeve, a panel at the bottom to update it. It was very smart and he should inspire a lot of brides.

WATCH: The best photos from Princess Beatrice’s wedding day

“Ask your loved ones if they have a wedding dress that you can update without breaking the bank, or take a look in charity shops for a vintage piece.”

The stunning dress was created from Peau De Soie taffeta in ivory tones, trimmed with ivory duchess satin and encrusted with rhinestone details.

It was showcased by Queen Mary’s gorgeous diamond fringed tiara, another significant nod to her family heritage since Queen Elizabeth II wore the tiara for her nuptials to Prince Philip in 1947.

Beatrice wore a vintage Norman Hartnell dress belonging to her grandmother the Queen

In addition to inspiring brides to opt for recycling nostalgic pieces, David also believes Beatrice’s intimate ceremony will have an impact on post COVID-19 weddings.

Small can be the best – and it’s the perfect way to save money. “If you take out the biggest budget, which is reception, you can spend on what really matters,” he said.

the Say yes to the dress the host also shared his thoughts with HELLO! about her favorite royal wedding looks over the years – and that’s another York Bride!

Princess Eugenie’s wedding dress is one of David Emanuel’s favorites

“I thought Princess Eugenie was lovely. So elegant, and her sloping back showing her scoliosis scar – a brave girl. She was breathtaking, simple. That day she was beaming,” he said. declared.

Princess Eugeniethe choice of a Peter Pilotto dress, created for highlight her scars from childhood scoliosis surgery, when she married Jack Brooksbank in October 2018, will definitely be one of our favorite bridal looks to date.

David was launching The Wonder Room at Bromley Brides in South East London, a magnificent Alice in Wonderland thematic space where future brides can have fun.

David Emanuel launched The Wonder Room at Bromley Brides

He said: “It’s a beautiful piece, it’s a little crazy – it’s Alice in Wonderland inspired. This is the Mad Hatter’s dream of a whirlwind. I think it’s very smart. No bride needs eight different people to come, you will have conflicting tastes. The room is the perfect setting for a small party. ”To learn more, visit Bromley Brides.

