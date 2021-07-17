Stylish athletes will make Tokyo the hottest Olympic Games ever | Fashion

Euro 2020 and Wimbledon may be over, but the sport and style summer of 2021 continues. Next is the Olympics, which start on July 23 and promise to be more glamorous and fashionable than ever.

Thanks to a combination of particularly stylish athletes and a new roster of designer names working with Olympic teams, Olympians on the fashion insider’s radar include American gymnast Simone Biles, Bahamian sprinter Shaunae Miller-Uibo and British sprinter Dina Asher-Smith.

Biles appeared on the cover of fashion magazine The Gentlewoman in 2017 and on WSJ magazine this month. She will also design capsule collections for Athleta, the sportswear brand owned by Gap.

Miller-Uibo stands out on the starting blocks with pink or green hair, and her Instagram feed features as many dresses as it does sports bras. Asher-Smith, meanwhile, arrives in Tokyo following an eight-page UK Vogue photoshoot in which she wore glitter, heels and lip gloss. The magazine cover qualifies the set as a love affair with Dina Asher-Smith.

Great Britains Dina Asher-Smith celebrates her victory in the women’s 200m final at the IAAF World Championships in Doha, Qatar. Photograph: Martin Rickett / PA

While fashion designers have often created the outfits that Olympians wear, this year these designers are buzzing names. Telfar, the brand that created the hottest bag of 2021, is working on outfits for the Liberian teams. Libo-American designer Telfar Clemens and his team created 70 unisex pieces in four months, although they had never made performance clothing before. Team USA, meanwhile, has the power of Kim Kardashian. Her shapewear brand Skims will provide underwear and loungewear to all female athletes at the Olympic and Paralympic Games.

Felicia Pennant is the founder of Season zine, which covers sports and fashion. She said this shows a shift from the Olympics being seen primarily as a performance-based space, and stressed that the power of Telfar collaboration on such a global stage goes beyond sport. It’s cool for black people in the diaspora to go back to their roots and use sportswear to harness that and express that side of their heritage in a way they didn’t have before, he said. she declared.

Publicity for these alliances is important. In an interview with the New York Times, Telfar likened the Olympics to a fashion show, but a sight anyone can see, while Pennant says Kardashian working with the ever-successful Team USA will undoubtedly return his designs. even more popular: these are the winners and you want to [wear] the winners stuff too.

Simone Biles at the US Gymnastics Championships in Fort Worth, Texas. Photograph: Tony Gutierrez / AP

The GB team’s opening ceremonial outfits will be designed by Ben Sherman. Inspired by the 1964 Tokyo Olympics and the brand’s Mod heritage, creative director Mark Williams took athletes out of activewear and put them in civilian Harrington jackets and button-down shirts. Striking a balance between making a statement and having the opportunity to wear your look again is one of the most important points we agreed on from the start, he says.

The designs were showcased last month with a photoshoot featuring diver Jack Laugher and sprinter Asha Philip, captured by fashion photographer Rankin. They felt super lively and loved the secret inspirational message hidden in the linings of jackets and clothing, Williams says.