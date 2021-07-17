Fashion
How to wear a designer wedding dress and save money
Let’s face it: getting married can be very expensive. I’ve been through it all, and in my experience, besides the catering bill, the next big expense is the dress. However, wedding dresses don’t have to cost crazy amounts of money now, with a lot of high street stores offering a more affordable bridal selection. But what if you’ve got your eye on something designer and just can’t afford it? One word: location.
The wedding rental market is booming right now. Eshita Kabra-Davies, founder of the peer-to-peer rental platform Through Rotation, told me that “Through Rotationbridal selection increased during lockdown with searches for bridal and wedding attire through 1200% since March 2020. The number of brides renting from Through Rotation is 10 times higher than before the lockdown, with many now opting for more spontaneous and smaller ceremonies due to travel restrictions and an immediate need for the perfect dress or bag. “
But then, since last month, the app has seen an even bigger increase in the selection of wedding dresses. Antonia Shrimp bags and headbands are popular for accessories, Molly Whitehall’s dress and tiara are also widely seen, as are bags from the sustainable brand Roop.
It’s not only a great way to rent a designer dress, but also a great way to help others better use a dress that will realistically only be worn once a day.
Keep scrolling to see examples of dresses that brides have rented and rented on By Rotation. Then continue to see the wedding dresses to rent for your big day.
By rotation
Self-portrait Crochet pleated maxi dress (47)
Ghost Laurier Wedding Dress (70)
Tadashi shoji Lace wedding dress and cape (420)
Cecilie Bahnsen Anna Karin Maxi Tiered Cloqu Dress in White (126)
Rejina Pyo Poplin dress (84)
Shrimps Hermione Gold Vichy Dress (42)
Rotaro
Anouki White dress with puritan collar with puffed sleeves (35)
Rotation Birger Christensen Kaya Dress in White (39)
Rotation Birger Christensen Alma Long Dress in White (35)
Yasmina Q Chloé Dress in White (25)
The line through K Marfa tie-belt satin midi dress (25)
The line through K Off-White Crinkled Linen Midi Dress (25)
Garden of trees and horses Alula cream midi dress (15)
Ghospell White belted midi dress (15)
Hurr
Made with love Joey (pebble) (342)
Galvan Ravello wedding dress (235)
Simone rocha Sleeveless jewel neck bell (157)
Self-portrait Grosgrain-trimmed guipure lace (144)
Charlie brear Inya (121)
Phaedo Ruffle Hem Midi Dress (113)
Clover London Primrose dress (105)
Cecilie Bahnsen Maren ruffled cotton midi skirt (97)
Halston Legacy Cream Chiffon Panel Dress (108)
Aje Prima mid-length dress (64)
This article originally appeared on Who what to wear
Who What Wear
