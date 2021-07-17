Top Summer Fashion Trends: Looks of the 70s and 90s | Community





The fashion trends of summer 2021 are in full force. It’s time for warmer weather, bold colors or prints, and to experiment with countless looks and styles. While some trends are highly anticipated like shorts, tank tops and sandals, many fashion influencers have found their own way to change their personal style this season. This year, many trends are making a comeback, especially those from the 70s and 90s. Marble prints, pastels, velvet textures, string details, and cutout dresses and pants are fun details that take over. Summer is all about embracing the body and individuality in a funky and creative way. Currently, platform shoes, bucket hats, miniskirts, and halter tops or dresses are popular items that have been sold in many stores in person and online (as noted above). But where exactly do fashion lovers and influencers get their inspiration from? Social media has played a huge role in the inspiration of looks that are seen on social sites like Instagram, TikTok and even on very popular online stores like Shein and FashionNova. A pioneer from Florida Ruthann Palacios, better known as @Ruesworldd, is a fashion influencer and blogger from Broward County. She makes the majority of the clothes and outfits she wears, inspiring her followers on TikTok and Instagram on a daily basis. Palacios explains how her style impacted herself and motivated her to create more. Honestly, I don’t really have a favorite trend. I’m embracing it all! I now consider myself an influencer, and what really motivates me are my followers. Getting messages about how my work helps others learn to dress and influences them to start wanting to make their own clothes is what keeps me going, Palacious said. I only started taking fashion seriously three months ago because I knew I had a talent and it was time to stop playing and try to show it off. I think fashion has had a huge impact on social media, making it more important to wear what you want, regardless of the type of clothing. I also think that most of the fashion that is in fashion today is fashion that was already created and worn then. The light only shines more on these trends because of the apps we have right now, which everyone has access to through a phone and not on TV or in a magazine, she added. Palacios is one of the thousands of fashion influencers found on these social sites who use her platform to inspire others with her love for style and creativity. She always surprises her followers with a new creation or a new detail to finalize her looks and give her her personal touch. Hottest styles for summer 21 include mesh bodycon, heeled sandals, maid tops, puff sleeves, mini bags, terrycloth, and smocked dresses. Mariah Brown is a Mass Communication student at Bethune-Cookman University. She is a summer intern at the Daytona Times.

