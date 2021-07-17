THE fashion house of August Getty Atelier brings diversity

CULVER CITY – When August Getty took the mic at Los Angeles Blade’s Next Generation Pride last month, his voice was deep but his pride beamed. Not only was he there to represent the Ariadne Getty Foundation, event sponsor and key supporter of the Los Angeles Blade, but he was there, entourage in tow, living it out loud and proud.

The day before, at a luxury private event in Los Angeles, Getty not only celebrated his birthday, but also presented a year of founding the fashion line, a vision he calls TINITUS. It’s a vision he expressed because his own journey of gender nonconformity has taken him on a spiritual path, and that journey is part of what TINITUS deals with.

August Getty Atelier was launched in 2014 during New York Fashion Week and has grown steadily since. Since its remarkable debut, Gettys fashion has been seen on the world’s most exclusive red carpets – the Oscars, the Met Gala and more – and it has dressed some of the hottest celebrities including Zendaya, Kim Kardashian, Paris. Hilton, Miley Cyrus and Katy Perry – to name a few.

“My clothes are for everyone, all shapes, all sizes, all walks of life. People always ask me, where would I wear this ?! I’m just answering, Starbucks, ”Getty told the Los Angeles Blade a week after the successful launch of TINITUS, his latest collection.

Gettys’ most recent collection, TINITUS, was presented virtually during Paris Fashion Week in March 2021. Digital renderings of her haute couture dresses floated above surreal alien worlds, created in partnership with the Institute of Digital Fashion, a London-based digital content group. TINITUS officially launched on July 7 with a stunning collection of photos taken by prolific fashion photographer Ellen von Unwerth.

One of the models, August Gettys’ sister-in-law Gigi Gorgeous Getty, looks particularly resplendent in a stunning maxi skirt and beaded top. Gigi Gorgeous Getty bumped into her future husband, Augusts’ brother, Nats Getty, at a Paris Fashion Week event for August Getty Atelier.

Taking time off from his idyllic vacation in Italy, August Getty chatted with TINITUS ‘The Blade, Miami drag and sewing at Starbucks.

What inspired the name of the collection, TINITUS?

The collection called TINITUS came to me very easily. I wanted a name that describes a personal moment of self-acceptance and transformation where darkness turns into light. The name comes from the word tinnitus, which is a hearing condition that I share with a very close loved one in my life. It’s a constant buzzing in the ear, but instead of looking at it darkly, I choose to see it beautifully.

What inspirations did you use to create the collection?

I drew inspiration from many places for TINITUS, from English mythology to paintings by Salvador Dali. I needed this world to be a treasure trove of artistic references. An important part of this process was looking at something abstract and making sense of it in my own life, art, and vision. In some clothes, you can even see pictures reminding you of some of my past collections. It was to evoke the feeling of familiarity and yet positive change.

What was the biggest challenge in creating TINITUS?

The hardest part was entering a digital space where I had to give our employees total confidence, I entered their world while creating my own. The experience turned out to be quite remarkable. I have learned a lot about patience and confidence, and I am eternally grateful. I applied the things I learned more in our company and in our own website.

What is the relationship between TINITUS and your previous collections?

A common thread running through each of my collections is my art of telling stories. Each collection is very different from the last but with detailed elements that evolve the DNA of our workshop. Throughout my previous work there was also the reference to the infamous Getty Girl, a polarizing mystical being who transcends time. This collection was different. This story is less surreal and is something more relatable and personal for everyone, not just me.

Who do you design clothes for? Is there an abstract client or a client that you are creating for?

My clothes are for everyone, all shapes, all sizes, all walks of life. People always ask me, where would I wear this ?! My answer is simply, Starbucks. My personal journey through the genre and coming out as a non-binary has taught me so much, and it has made my work and my demand for inclusion even stronger.

Where do you hope to take August Getty Atelier next?

Oh my God, I just finished my collection! Let me sit down for a moment! Just kidding, I’m already working on our next collection for Paris Haute Couture Week next fall. You’ll have to wait and see if I’m sworn to keep it a secret.

Tell us about the modeling casting process – who do you choose to represent your work and why?

The casting of the model is such a fond memory for me. Something photographer Ellen von Unwerth and I wanted to evoke was personality and passion, so it was important to select a diverse cast that embodied that. I invited Ellen to The Palace, a famous drag bar in Miami. I introduced her to my friends and she watched them play. I think she was quite amazed, and we couldn’t stop smiling. All of our models are so amazing, and we stay close.

Photos by Ellen von Unwerth for August Getty Atelier

The collection has a great story of self-acceptance, what prompted you to bring this to light?

Self-acceptance and acceptance in general is something the world needs, and especially with the difficult year in 2020, I had to do my part. Use my craft and hopefully show one person they’re not alone, to let people know they’re going to be okay. I’ve been there, I’m still here, but now we are.

The biggest influence on design? Who inspires you?

You do, our beautiful LGBTQIAA + community.

Photo by Ellen von Unwerth for August Getty Atelier

To learn more, visit www.augustgetty.com. Instagram @augustgettyatelier.