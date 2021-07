Naomi Campbell shares ultra-rare photo of baby girl in Versace on anniversary of fashion designers’ murder

Naomi Campbell paid tribute to Gianni Versace on the 24th anniversary of the murder of fashion designers. On Thursday, the 51-year-old model, who revealed to the world in May that she had welcomed her first child, a baby girl, shared a rare glimpse of her daughter donning a Versace-branded jumpsuit. “I love you Gianni Versace,” she wrote on the Instagram Story snap dedicated to her close friend, adding dove and heart emojis. Campbell also posted a video to her followers of herself with the fashion pioneer as they walked into a show and shared a hug. GIANNI VERSACE PARTNER SAYS HE ‘TRYED TO SHOUT’ WHEN HE SEEN DESIGNER BODY AFTER BRUTAL MURDER IN NEW DOC “I miss you Gianni Versace, your intuition and your actions ahead of his [sic] time, “the host wrote” No filter “in the video message caption. “Your work ethic is to be admired and your genuine embraces generosity and a beautiful heart adored. #RIP #24 years #Never forget. “ Versace was shot and killed on July 15, 1997 by killer Andrew Cunanan just steps from his famous Miami Beach mansion, Casa Casuarina. He was 50 years old. TWO DEAD IN THE FORMER GIANNI VERSACE MANOR, NOW LUXURY HOTEL IN MIAMI BEACH The Casa Casuarina was built in 1930 by Alden Freeman, son of Joel Freeman, the treasurer of the Standard Oil Trust, according to the hotel’s website. Versace became interested in the property in 1992 while on vacation with his family. Campbell announced her daughter’s arrival with a touching note and an Instagram photo holding the baby’s feet. “A beautiful little blessing chose me to be her mother, so honored to have this sweet soul in my life, there are no words to describe the long-standing bond that I now share with you my angel” Campbell wrote. “There is no greater love.” It is still unclear who the baby’s father is or how Campbell decided to name the child. Further details as to whether she gave birth naturally, engaged a surrogate, or adopted the baby also remain scarce. NAOMI CAMPBELL ON SELF-INSULATION: “WE CANNOT GET OUT OF THE SAME MEASURE” Celebrities and fashion giants immediately took to Campbell’s social media pages to congratulate her on the news. “Oh my God !!!!! Today is the day ?? It’s absolutely amazing. How lucky she is and how lucky you are!” designer Marc Jacobs responded. “What a wonderful Mother you will be. Blessings all around.” “Oh my God, congratulations ma’am! What a blessing !!!” actress Zoe Saldana wrote. CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP “Omg !! Congratulations mom! I love you,” Ryan Destiny commented on Instagram.

