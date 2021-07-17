2021 Del Mar Thoroughbred Club Pictures – NBC 7 San Diego





Athletically trained horses, outrageous yet charming hats and of course the thick sense of competition in the air is back and best of all fans can enjoy it in person this year – the Del Mar Thoroughbred Club is from returned and hosted guests under limited capacity. The highly anticipated summer event was forced to close to the public in 2020 due to the pandemic, but with COVID-19 vaccines widely available, the race was open to ticket holders as in previous years. From breathtaking views of the seaside racetrack to awe-inspiring guest talk, here are some footage from this year’s event: 22 photos 1/22 The Paddock at Del Mar Racecourse is where horses are saddled before entering the track.

2/22 Those with the most extravagant and beautiful hats compete for the first title in the opening day hat competition.

3/22 4/22 Layer after layer for this hat aficionado.

5/22 Todd strain A fan of the race puts on her purple finery on this beautiful Friday afternoon.

6/22 Audra Stafford NBC 7 reporter Audra Stafford wears a crisp purple hat for the occasion.

7/22 This set screams “where the grass meets the surf”.

08/22 Colorful outfits are perfect for the summer racing season.

9/22 A hat dedicated to the military.

10/22 A hat dedicated to the military. The photos are of military service members of the hat wearers’ family.

11/22 Friends compete against each other in Del Mar’s Opening Day Hat Contest, but it’s all fun!

12/22 This hat was made with all real flowers!

13/22 14/22 A little coordination makes this feathered hat stand out!

15/22 The Paddock at Del Mar Racecourse is where horses are saddled before entering the track.

16/22 Whether you participate in the hat contest or not, bringing your set of hats to the races is a must.

17/22 Hat expert Christine A. Moore says fascinators, hats and hatinators are all fabulous trends for racing.

18/22 SkyRanger 7 A bird’s eye view of Del Mar Racecourse, courtesy of SkyRanger 7.

19/22 All quiet on the racetrack front before the first shift at 2 p.m. on the opening day of Del Mar.

20/22 SkyRanger 7 The stars of the race appear relaxed hours before the big event.

21/22 SkyRanger 7 SkyRanger 7 captures aerial footage of Del Mar Racetrack.

22/22 SkyRanger 7 Racehorses take a break at Del Mar Racecourse before the main event.



