Alaina Dunn: Express yourself with fashion





I believe that self-expression is such a beautiful thing. Expression through verbalization, putting some of your thoughts in the world using only your own voice, your own unique speech pattern. Expression in writing, being able to jot down the thoughts in your head in the correct order, knowing that your writing style can never be exactly duplicated by someone else. Expression through art, music, movement, thought, interactions, there are endless ways to take a piece of your heart and soul and present it. It’s something that you always have, something that I think can never really be lost. One of my favorite methods of self-expression is fashion. The clothes that make you feel the most confident are a kind of window to your soul. You pull on these pants, pair them with a comfy shirt and your favorite pair of shoes, maybe a hat to tie it all together. You look at yourself in the mirror, you think I’m gorgeous in there, and you go out and you shine. The confidence you feel radiates an energy that cannot go unnoticed by those who walk past you. You’re not just wearing clothes, you’re wearing a real wave of emotion that only you can define, but that the whole world has a part of. And maybe 10 years from now you’ll look back and think, Wow, my fashion sense back then was so weird, but clothes don’t really matter right now. The perception of others who can’t see past your clothes doesn’t matter. The only thing that matters is that you look at yourself in the mirror and like what you see. No one has the right to take it away from you. Your body is a canvas and your clothes are a reflection of the sheer beauty of your being. Your blazer is a reflection of your determination, your cardigan is a reflection of your artistry and that perfect pair of boots is a reflection of your joy. The point I’m trying to make here is that your expression is sacred. The world we live in right now is a world that doesn’t work well for everyone, and that’s completely unfair. But if you can pin down just one thing that makes you truly happy and confident, whether it’s the way you dress, the way you speak, or your musical tastes, then nothing should stop you from expressing it. Go to the grocery store in your platform boots, wear this dress to school, go out and wear your favorite graphic tee. As long as you love what you’re wearing and feel confident, does the outfit really matter? As the saying goes: you are never fully dressed without a smile. Alaina Dunn is a student at Galesburg High School.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.galesburg.com/story/opinion/columns/2021/07/17/alaina-dunn-express-yourself-fashion/7992530002/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos