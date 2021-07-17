The York man was one of two found dead in an apparent double suicide at Gianni Versace’s former Miami home earlier this week





The bodies of Alexander Gross, 30, of York, and Adam Rashap, 31, of Randolph, NJ, were found in the building on the eve of the 24th anniversary of Versace’s death.

MIAMI BEACH, Florida A man from York is one of two men who apparently committed suicide at the Miami Beach mansion once owned by fashion designer Gianni Versace, nearly 24 years to the day after the fashion designer been killed there by a suspected serial killer. The bodies of Alexander Gross, 30, of York, and Adam Rashap, 31, of Randolph, NJ, were found by maintenance staff on Wednesday, a day before the anniversary of Versace’s death. A preliminary investigation has determined that the two men died in “an apparent double suicide,” the Miami Beach Police Department tweeted. The ultimate cause of death will be determined after autopsies are performed by the Miami-Dade medical examiner’s office, the tweet added. UPDATE: The preliminary investigation revealed that this incident was an apparent double suicide. The ultimate cause of death will be determined by the Miami-Dade Medical Examiner’s Office. – Miami Beach Police (@MiamiBeachPD) July 15, 2021 Versace was gunned down by Andrew Cunanan on the steps of the building on July 15, 1997. Cunanan, 27, who was suspected of killing four gay men in an interstate killing spree that stretched from Minnesota to New Jersey, later committed suicide in a barge, reports on time. Versace’s fame reached its peak in the 1990s, when he was considered one of the best Italian fashion designers along with Giorgio Armani. His old house, which was built in 1930, has been operating as a hotel since 2015, according to reports from Miami.

