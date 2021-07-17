Cannes fashion: the good, the bad and the simple bizarre

Cannes (France) (AFP)

With so few red carpets to walk through last year, the world’s most cutting edge stars, celebrities and influencers lined up on the “red carpet” at the Cannes Film Festival.

Even the absence of Léa Seydoux – sidelined by a last minute case of Covid – could not darken the glamor.

Here is our selection of the most unforgettable looks of the fortnight:

– Nice pair of lungs –

Bella Hadid took her breath away with her Schiaparelli “lungs” dress, the bust replaced by two sculpted golden bronchial branches that enveloped her breasts.

True to his reputation as the most daring couture designer, Daniel Roseberry has said he wants to celebrate the lungs as Europe breathes again after Covid.

Some feared that Hadid would catch her death there.

To their less enlightened eyes, Hadid’s lungs appeared to have been turned upside down and soaked in gold.

The American model also went all out in a black Jean Paul Gaultier sash bodice, proving twice in two days that you don’t have to have a bust to wear a bustier.

– Spike really has it –

While some might wonder if Spike Lee, who chairs the Cannes jury, had done well to sell postcards from the festival on his site for $ 100, no one could doubt his style even though he sported Nike. sporting his own face.

At 63, he still has it, attracting all the photographers of the Croisette with a fuchsia Louis Vuitton zoot suit and matching sunglasses.

The hat also points to his berets for all occasions – from Black Panther to the French tricolor of Bastille Day through the chin-stroke of Jean-Paul Sartre.

– Tilda is just a darling –

While Bella and Spike have had their nerve, Tilda Swinton teaches like no other. She was ubiquitous in Cannes, appearing in five films and bringing her cool androgynous White Duke to wonderful “clothes my friends made me,” as she put it.

Dearest Jonathan Anderson from Loewe created a white apostolic robe for his “Memoria” press conference, adorned with feathers in the colors of Colombia, where the film was shot.

Ten minutes, 400 meters and a change of costume later, she accepted the Palm Dog award for best canine performance in Cannes on behalf of her spaniels.

As the red collar was tied around her neck, the knees of all sexes and none dared to waver.

His dogs feature alongside him with daughter Honor in two acclaimed “Souvenir” films by British director Joanna Hogg.

Honor even raided her mother’s wardrobe – which must be about Andorra’s size – for vintage pieces for the film.

– Tears of stone –

Sharon Stone cried a river in Cannes. And we can’t say we blame her. The famous star of “Basic Instinct” received one of the highest cultural distinctions in France during the festival.

This Dolce & Gabbana dress couldn’t have helped either, leaving her as if she had been dragged back through a rose bush in a fishing net.

– Gray power –

“Notting Hill” actress Andie MacDowell may not be a big box office anymore, but she’s proven that older stars still shine by showing off her locked gray hair.

The American stole much of the opening night’s attention with her glorious mane.

As the trending hashtag #SilverSisters proved, she looked amazing.

“Annette” director Leos Carax also dropped everything that very evening, appearing in a costume that looked like it had been borrowed from one of the less well-off bums on the Croisette.

– Icarus in a robe –

German influencer Leonie Hanne recorded an even bigger setback, spending an eternity flapping her butterfly sleeves in a futile attempt to outdo the Wright Brothers (or grab the attention of photographers) at the premiere of ” Stillwater ”by Matt Damon.

After failing to take off, she quickly tripped over the mat.

