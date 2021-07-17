How Matthias Piault is located at the center between fashion and cinema at the Cannes Film Festival

CANNES, FRANCE- Matt Piault and his team, Veronica Kohlbecker and his co-director Hershey Pascual … [+] Gargash helps those who come to Cannes for the festival to connect with relevant fashion brands for the perfect red carpet look.

There are two sides to the Cannes Film Festival when it comes to fashion and lifestyle around the famous evening of international events. There’s the side of the film industry that audiences see with the red carpet and Hollywood stars stepping out on the red carpet for evening premieres, as well as the people looking to sell and buy movies. And then there is the glamor side of the international exhibition, which brings a whole different atmosphere to the film side of things. Cannes is an interesting marriage of glamor and cinema, but together the two create a blend of rich experiences for all involved.

Matt Piault and his team, Veronica Kohlbecker and her co-director Hershey Gargash help those who come to Cannes for the festival to connect with relevant fashion brands for the perfect look on the red carpet. Collaborating with the festival and organizing tailoring dresses and stylists for upscale clientele, they also organize yacht nights on the sparkling waters of the Mediterranean as well as ticketing, event planning and entertainment services. concierge.

CANNES, FRANCE- Their clients include dress-up for non-celebrities and actors, like the Norwegian footballer … [+] John Carew, whom they dressed for a Cannes film festival.

Their clients include non-celebrities and actors dressed as Goldie Hawn in Armani and Jean Claude Van Damme, in Paris Hilton, Norwegian footballer John Carew, brothers of Canadian fashion duo D-Squared, Black-Eyed Peas and Hofit. Golan, Forbes France fashion influencer. They also hosted and hosted supermodel Naomi Campbell’s birthday parties in Cannes. And, have organized events for Swiss jewelry brand De Grisogono and worked with Chopard, Dolce and Gabbana, amfAR, LOral and Elie Saab.

CAP D’ANTIBES, FRANCE – Actress Goldie Hawn at amfAR’s 20th Annual Cinema Against AIDS during with … [+] style arranged by Veronica Kohlbecker (Photo by Vittorio Zunino Celotto / French Select via Getty Images).

Although Cannes during the film festival is not limited to films, all the events around the twelve day action are equally important. Every evening there are countless dinners, receptions and, at the end of the week, the amfAR Gala, the AIDS Research Foundation’s largest celebrity dinner. Dior and Chanel have their own beauty shops that also do hair, make-up and dress celebrities and influencers.

The niche that Piault and his team fill for the glamorous side is necessary and without it one could argue that the witness that the festival bears as the world’s number one international film festival might not be. For twelve years the fashion side, and the service side of what Piault does at the Cannes Film Festival, has been a marriage that gives the festival its prestige. We work by word of mouth and we like it that way, but we also like to share what we do, he says.

FRANCE – Prince Albert of Monaco at Naomi Campbell’s birthday party in Saint Tropez, organized by … [+] Veronica Kohlbecker and her team. (Photo by Pool BENAINOUS / LAFARGUE / Gamma-Rapho via Getty Images)

We chaperone customers. Some people are famous, some people are not famous, and some people want to be famous. It will be a different approach depending on who you are dealing with. So my team and I are discreet and we make the connection with people at all levels so that our clients can have the maximum experience in Cannes.

This year, due to the pandemic, Piault and her team were operating at a limited level due to Frances restrictions and not at full capacity typical of years past. But they were able to provide fashion services to celebrities like Hofit Golan, who wore a Lebanese design by Ziad Nakad, as well as influencer Farhana Bodi, organizing their fashion on the red carpet.

Over the past 12 years at the Cannes Film Festival, we had a team of twenty people including janitors, drivers, runners, red carpet stylists, makeup artists looking after over 50 clients and their guests in villas, yachts and hotel suites, Kohlbecker notes. Unfortunately this year the situation was too uncertain and we only had a small team led by Matt Piault with 2 assistants. Many of our regular members and celebrities did not attend, did not rent villas instead stayed in hotels and very few people brought their yachts to Cannes, she continues.

We connect people to the Cannes experience. Often times it’s stressful with what we do and working with brands to get the right fashion look for a client for their event can be a challenge, Piault continues. But our network is our strength and we do the same with events.

In addition to dressing celebrities, Piault, Kohlbecker and Gargash run what a wonderful World (WAWW) and The Escapist travel guides, where they can welcome their clients with luxury experiences on the Maltese Falcon, Papua New Guinea to meet the tribes, Burning Man, Montenegro visiting the Forbidden Islands, an exploration of the Arctic and the Vatican . Kohlbecker’s extensive travels, Piault’s experience as a concierge at the Hotel Métropole Monte-Carlo, and Gargash’s experience as a travel and lifestyle writer gave the trio a complete ability to create confidential and quality services around fashion, cinema and travel.

Everyone wants to go to Cannes, filmmakers, producers and actors, as well as experience the glamor side and everything in between. It’s the start of the Oscars. If your film premieres at Cannes and wins an award, then it campaigns enough for awards season, it may stand a chance of winning an Oscar. Services like Piault and his team are all part of it, effectively operating the cinema and fashion machine.