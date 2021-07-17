Duchess Camilla looks radiant in a super chic floral dress as she celebrates her 74th birthday



















the Duchess of Cornwall shared a heartfelt message on Saturday thanking the royal fans for their sweet birthday wishes. Camilla, who turned 74, looked radiant in a beautiful floral dress when she wrote: “Thank you for all the Duchess of Cornwall’s birthday wishes “, next to a cake emoji. MORE: Prince William and Kate Middleton share touching message for Duchess of Cornwall on her birthday The royal’s navy blue gown featured a full-grain white print and featured a stripe down the sides and neckline. Loading the player … WATCH: Duchess Camilla wears flattering dress to make exciting announcement The photo was taken earlier this week during a visit to Llanerch vineyard in Pontyclun, Wales. The royal met entrepreneur Ryan Davies and enjoyed a wine tasting! For the outing, Camilla accessorized delicate gold jewelry and her favorite nude high heels from Sole Bliss. The Duchess was inundated with wishes from royal fans and her family, including the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge and the Queen. MORE: Duchess Camilla looks stunning in blue for a stunning new portrait READ: Duchess Camilla’s daily diet: The royal’s hearty breakfast, lunch and dinner revealed Camilla shared a photo taken earlier this week Kate and William lead the tributes to Camilla, sending out her birthday wishes on their social media platforms. Posting on their Instagram Stories alongside a photo of Camilla wearing a chic navy blazer and polka dot skirt, the royal couple wrote: “I wish the Duchess of Cornwall a very happy birthday today!” followed by a balloon emoji. They also took to Twitter and shared another stunning snap of the effortlessly elegant looking Duchess in a pale green three-quarter length Anna Valentine tunic and pants from a fundraiser she attended earlier. this week with the same message. Camilla looked gorgeous in her floral dress The Queen also marked her daughter-in-law’s special day, sharing a photo on Instagram Stories of Camilla from the Royal Family in a green jacket and patterned scarf. The caption read: “I wish the Duchess of Cornwall a very happy birthday today!” followed by a cake emoji, adding: “#HAPPYBIRTHDAYHRH. Swipe up to learn more about the life and work of HRH.” Camille is Prince william and Prince harrythe stepmother after her marriage to Prince charles in April 2005, when she became Duchess of Cornwall. She has two children from her first marriage to Andrew Parker Bowles; Tom Parker Bowles and Laura Lopes. Make sure you never miss a ROYAL story! Sign up for our newsletter to get all of our celebrity, royalty and lifestyle news delivered straight to your inbox.

