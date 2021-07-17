Amazon’s Best Cozy Summer Dress





Scouting Report: This amazon swing dress has over 8,000 reviews and is one of the most comfortable items I own. Plus, it comes in over a dozen colors. Every six months or so, when I notice my curtain rod is about to collapse, I clean my closet, but some parts are difficult to remove. There is the lace evening dress which I hope to wear again in the unlikely event that I am invited to a wedding soon, even though all of my friends are married. There is the two sizes too small purple shift dress I wore on my first date with my husband which is too sentimental to donate. And, of course, there are those stretchy college Bermuda shorts that are too popular and washed out to be accepted by any self-respecting consignment store. The only thing cleaning my closet has taught me time and time again is that the clothes that tend to outlast harvest have lasted year after year. I made a commitment this year to only buy clothes that spark immense joy and that will outlast the fashion trends that come and go. You’re looking at: hoops, jelly sandals, and crop tops. That’s why when i found out Amazon Fit & Flare Cocktail Dress in Teal for less than $ 35 I was reasonably skeptical. How can something so timeless be so affordable? While I’m generally hesitant to buy anything that looks too good to be true, the stellar reviews for the dress have prompted me to at least try it on. Romwe Women’s A Line Swing Stretch Cocktail Dress The affordable and adorable dress elicited such joy that I felt the urge to purchase it in two more colors, Lilac and Pink. Stretchy, flowy, and silhouette-accentuating, this high waisted flowing sleeve dress is an outfit you’ll wear for seasons to come. It is also suitable for almost any environment you will enter, including cocktail parties and corporate events. You can even pair it with flat sandals for a Sunday brunch. A few points to note: the length of the dress is a bit short, so if you are on the larger spectrum, order one size up; the fabric is durable, yet light enough to withstand the summer heat; and if your weight fluctuates, the material is tolerant enough that you don’t have to worry about not tucking into the dress. This will stay in my closet for years, right next to these Bermuda shorts. The Scout Bulletin Product recommendations that will make your life better, and tips to help you shop smarter. Scouted selects products independently and prices reflect what was available at time of publication. do not forget to check out our coupons site to find clothing deals from LLBean, End of lands, Difference, and more. If you buy something from our posts, we may earn a small commission.

