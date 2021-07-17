Amyra Dastur is a sight to see in a jaw-dropping black and white chic dress

It’s time to dress like a queen. Of course, it’s that time of year when every fashionista closet is devoted to their chic and stunning dresses. Monsoon is all about easygoing dresses, but this time Amyra Dastur gives it a chic touch in a bodycon strappy dress. In a captivating black and white abstract print strappy dress, the actress accentuated her fashion style in this ensemble. The dress featured a plunging neckline and gorgeous abstract white zigzag prints. The nude makeup and the hair pulled back are perfect to go with the look. We’re already bookmarking this stunning outfit for our next party look.