Everyday Superheroes: Window cleaners dress up as superheroes to visit kids at Kingston General Hospital
KINGSTON, ONT. – In a place where there can be a lot of unpleasant surprises, it was a different day for parents and children in the Pediatric Unit at Kingston General Hospital, after being visited by fighting superheroes dirtiness.
Elite Window Cleaning and the Kingston General Hospital hosted their annual “Superhero Day” on Friday, with members of the company’s window cleaning crew dressed as superhero characters.
Members of the friendly neighborhood window cleaning company were pushing back the side of the hospital, with soap and squeegees in hand, dancing and playing for the children inside and outside the windows.
For those like Logan Simpkins, who came to see them outside of Kingston General Hospital (KGH), it was a thrill for the young Avenger.
“I’ve seen the Hulk and Iron Man and (Batman) and Captain Marvel and Spider-Man,” he says.
“I love Captain Marvel and I love Spider-Man,” says 7-year-old Levi Applebee, who has also come to watch them play outside.
“Thor was spinning like crazy,” laughs Chet Evans.
For those like Elisha Alarios, who was diagnosed at 4 months old as living with hemophilia, seeing them means a world he loves, coming to life.
“They were my favorite superheroes,” he says. “They climb the building because I love them and they’re super real.”
Her father David Alarios explains that during her many procedures, they encourage Elisha to draw her strength from superhero movies and books.
“To give him a few infusions, we’ve always relied on superheroes,” he says. “We call it ‘Muscle Juice.’ Seeing them, of course, with (other) children, (children have) imagination, but for him it is even more, because of what he had to go through and the way he had to believe he was a superhero to get through his meds. “
The crusaders, capes, for a cause.
The annual event raises funds. Owner Chris Stoness says 10 percent of the day’s business supports the local hospital.
Weir says the real superpower always does all you can for others.
“Were window cleaners, weren’t doctors, weren’t surgeons, but there is an opportunity to give back,” he says. “And if you have this opportunity, it really feels good.”
In his sophomore year, Hudson Harvey, also known as “The Hulk,” says it’s a unique day.
“I had a baby in the window for my first drop. Like all the nurses were all super sweet, the baby was adorable, had a Superman logo. Smiles all around.”
Kieran Weir, who also calls himself Batman, agrees.
“It’s a lot of fun,” he explains. “See their faces and all that when you come down from the building and they light up.”
Victoria Lane-Trendota, Child Life Specialist at Kingston Hospital Science Center, explains that the pediatric unit is often a stressful place and the purpose of the day is to allow children to forget where they are and to be children.
“It gives them something fun to look forward to, and there’s just a feeling of excitement, there’s a lot of fun. We heard a lot of laughing, laughing with the families, and it’s just a memory. fun that kids can take with them. A positive memory that they can take with them. “
She says it’s fun for the staff too.
“Tone of pleasure,” she said. “We dressed in our superhero outfits, it was just a lot of fun.”
For dad David Alarios, the daily heroism will not be forgotten.
“Especially now we need more days,” he says.
