Five things that are cheaper now than before the pandemic

By Moira Ritter, CNN Business

You may have heard that everything becomes more expensive.

well it is most true. It wasn’t easy, but we found a handful of items that are even cheaper than at the start of the pandemic last year.

Here are some of the things that are cheaper than they were in February 2020.

Clothing

As the shift to remote working took hold at the start of the pandemic, the closet of the typical American has also changed. Goodbye, costumes and dresses. Hello, sweatpants and T-shirts.

Now that offices, restaurants, and the rest of the world are starting to reopen, it might be a good idea to get your wardrobe ready. Fortunately, some clothes are even cheaper than before the pandemic.

Clothing for men and women is generally cheaper than before the pandemic. Men’s clothing fell 7.2%, while women’s clothing fell 5.9% since February 2020, according to the Bureau of Labor Statistics.

Prices for women’s clothing fell 12.1% during the pandemic. Men’s suits and sports coats have declined even more significantly. Costumes are now 21.5% cheaper than in February 2020.

Transit

Another change that came with staying home: no more public transportation. Now that many Americans are vaccinated, trains and buses are gathering pace and becoming the norm again.

Fortunately, intra-urban public transport is about 2.9% cheaper than last February.

If you are spending an evening (or a day) outdoors this weekend, even though your meal or drink may be more expensive than usual, you can be reassured that your commute was cheaper than it would not have been 16 months ago.

Sport events

It’s baseball season, and what better way to celebrate summer and the vaccination than by joining a stadium full of other people and watching a game in person?

Tickets to sporting events are 1.8% cheaper than before the pandemic. While that’s not the most monumental difference, it’s important to take our wins where we can, and even the smallest price difference is a big deal when (almost) everything else gets more expensive.

Pets

Demand for pets and pet supplies skyrockets during the pandemic as Americans spent time stranded at home.

However, as we get back to the world, you might consider restocking your pets’ toy basket as prices for pet supplies are still lower than they were before the pandemic.

Prices for pets and pet products are 1.8% cheaper than in February 2020. Pet supplies and accessories are down 3.8% since the start of the pandemic.

Health care

During the pandemic, healthcare has become even more important than before. So how has medical care avoided inflation? Preventive visits to the doctor and health care were moved to rear burner last year as people stayed at home during the pandemic.

Since February 2020, healthcare products, which include all drugs and other medical supplies, have become 2.3% cheaper.

Divided into more specific categories, drug prices, which include both prescription and over-the-counter drugs, fell 2.2%. Prescription drug prices alone are down 2.9% over the past year and a half.

Medical equipment and supplies, which include items like bandages, contraceptives, heating pads and wheelchairs, have seen the biggest change with a price drop of 5.8% since before the pandemic.

The-CNN-Wire

™ & © 2021 Cable News Network, Inc., a WarnerMedia Company. All rights reserved.