Get Discounted Car Rentals, 80% Off VPN & Summer Fashion With These July Coupon Codes

Sitting between the Independence Day celebrations and the back-to-school rush, July has always been a slow month when it comes to deals, but that doesn’t mean there aren’t some savings to be made . We’ve managed to put together all the discounts we can find to get you through the summer months. Don’t plan a trip or go to the mall without checking out your favorite store on CNET couponsto see which promotions are running. Save on invitations and announcements when you create them through Vistaprint, just redeem the code JULY to get 15% off. Looking for more signage or personalized business cards? Check more codes from Vistaprint. Book your next hotel or car rental through Hotwire and you can get $ 20 off using the codesHOTEL CHOICE and CARPICK, minimum order of $ 200 required. You can always try our exclusive code CNETHOTDEAL to get $ 15 off if previous offers expire. See more Hotwire codes. Celebrate Shark Week and save big on one of the fastest VPN services reviewed by CNET’s Rae Hodge, just $ 60 for a two-year code subscription NET SHARK. Surfshark VPN comes with a 30 day money back guarantee. Read our Surfshark VPN review. Upgrade your summer styles with Forever 21 and save up to 15% with code BMSM15. Shipping starts at $ 6 or free when you select the store delivery option. Discover its summer sales up to 80% off a selection of styles. See more Forever 21 codes. Grab swimwear for the whole family and hit the beach with Land’s End 40% off sale with codeBRILLIANT,with items as low as $ 6! Shipping is free with orders over $ 99 ($ ​​8 otherwise). See more Land’s End codes. CNET’s offers team scour the web for great deals on tech products and more. Find more great buys on the CNET Deals page and check out ourCNET Coupons Pagefor the latest promotional codes fromBest buy,Walmart,AmazonandAfter. Questions on the Cheapskate blog? Find the answers on ourFaq.

