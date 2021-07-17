Luxury fashion needs a runway





One of the most difficult aspects of producing an item like Living room from home has found the right photographs at a time when we cannot send teams on photo shoots or missions. For the fashion world, which depends so much on bringing together designers, models, stylists, artisans, photographers to create a momentary image of beauty that arouses a burning desire for luxury clothing, the pandemic has created a crisis. Countless other businesses have struggled as well, but the world of high fashion is somewhat uniquely placed, its disproportionate reliance on weddings to fuel sales, aspiration drives purchases, it is always structured rather informally and is often lost in the shadow of Bollywood making it more brittle. Read also | Why Indians like to keep diversity in their own box Designers have tried to be more enterprising in recent months by switching to fully digital formats, or launching affordable lines, but there are many in the industry who cannot rotate as easily as the hundreds of models, artisans, stylists and other professionals who do just as much to make clothes shine. Our cover story this week examines what lies ahead for luxury fashion, while another report looks at the effect of the pandemic and celebrity culture on fleeting modeling careers. It is, as many designers admit, a pivotal moment for the fashion world, which was born some thirty years ago but has not yet found its marks. If you want to kick back and relax this weekend, we’ve got plenty of suggestions on what to read, watch, listen and play, as well as a profile from Chaitanya Ramalingegowda, co-founder of sleep solutions startup Wakefits. , and his approach to conscious relaxation. If you’re going to cook this weekend, you might enjoy the review of the exhibit Stories about a banana leaf, which not only highlights the art of food and ingredients, but also the history and recipes for dishes that you can actually try. But if you prefer plain potatoes, we also have a piece that will help you get perfectly cooked potatoes. Write to the editor of the Lounge [email protected] Twitter: @shalinimb Read also | Alto’s journey reaches a new world, a lost city

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://lifestyle.livemint.com/news/opinion/a-note-from-the-editor-luxury-fashion-needs-a-runway-111626492811364.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

