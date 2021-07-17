Gisele Bundchen is back with a new fashion direction – WWD





Brazilian model Gisele Bündchen is back on the fashion scene with a new direction. The model-activist has signed with The Lions Management for the representation of fashion. “We are inspired by the opportunity to collaborate with Gisele and transform her vision of social and environmental change into a sustainable way of living and working,” said Ali Kavoussi, Managing Partner of The Lions Management, who also represents Ebonee Davis , Candice Swanepoel, Irina Shayk, Jasmine Tookes, Lara Stone and Sara Sampaio, among others. Bündchen began her career in the late 1990s, ushering in a healthier new look on the runway, and was the highest-paid model in the world by early August. She was previously represented by IMG Models, leaving the agency in February after 22 years. The former Victoria’s Secret Angel, who has appeared on over 1,000 magazine covers, has been a Goodwill Ambassador for the United Nations Environment Program since 2009 and has worked on initiatives to promote clean water , the protection of the tropical forest and the reduction of food waste. “The environment has always been my passion,” said the model at the time. “I could not have dreamed of a better childhood,” she added, speaking of having grown up in the wild in a small town in Brazil. “We must act now, so that future generations have the same chance. Mother Earth is our fundamental life support system, and by becoming aware and responsible now, we can help preserve the planet. “ In 2019, she produced a documentary on regenerative agriculture called “Kiss the Ground”. And last July, after witnessing the impact of deforestation and pollution of river water in the village of Xingu in Brazil, she launched the Viva a Vida initiative to mark her 40th anniversary, by donating 40,000 trees to plant in the Amazon rainforest, with its football star. her husband Tom Brady donated 40,000 more. Recently, Bündchen also took his message to US businesses, joining DraftKings as a special advisor on environmental, social and governance initiatives, and launching a collaboration with the fantasy sports giant to plant 1 million trees by the Earth Day 2022. “In today’s world, in my opinion, it’s not enough for companies to be financially successful,” she said in a press release announcing the news. “Businesses need to be successful in all areas, including social impact and sustainability initiatives that impact the future of all of us around the world. “ Last month, Bündchen and Brady took a stake in the FTX Trading Ltd cryptocurrency exchange. She will also serve as an environmental and social advisor for this platform.

