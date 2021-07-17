Fashion
How to buy RealReal like a fashion editor
Welcome to our How to buy as series, where we spotlight personalities in the fashion industry and take a closer look at how they shop with the best insider tips and tricks in mind. This week, we chat with our own style editor, Camille Freestone, about her obsession with shopping for used and vintage fashion at The True.
Style editor associated with Coveteur, Camille Freestone, is known to show up to edit meetings and market dates in some really fierce fashion finds. Turns out Freestone is a self-proclaimed “master” of The RealReal shopping, so of course we had to find out more. Coming up, how a Coveteur editor owns vintage shopping online, all of their secrets to tagging amazing pieces and what to add to your cart ASAP.
Keep an eye on what you like
“The ‘heart’ feature lets you look at your favorite items. It’s not like your (timed) shopping cart; people can still buy something if it’s marked as an obsession. Specifically, it’s great for ruminating on larger purchases.like the item two weeks after the point of initial sartorial dopamine influx? Plus, you’ll be able to see if anything is marked, which it likely will, especially if it starts on the more expensive side. I recently bought a
Alexander McQueen dress that started at $ 385 but was closer to $ 200 by the time I pulled it off. ”
Be specific
“While I sometimes spend hours going through every jacket that RealReal currently offers, a specific search is much more efficient. As a fashion enthusiast, this often involves phrases like “Tom Ford for Gucci” or “Phoebe Philo for Celine”. However, it can be as simple as a “pleated miniskirt”. You can also save your searches for easy tracking. I’ve rated a few items this way, especially rarer pieces or smaller brands whose items are less prolific on the site.
Don’t forget to check out what’s new
“Every now and then take a look at the new drops on the site. Hardcore vintage shoppers often skim off the right things before you’ve even had a chance to look for them. I don’t have the time to find them. nor the mental energy to watch this all the time, but I’ll periodically click on the What’s New tab just to check in. ”
Filter by size, but don’t be too specific
“There is nothing worse than finding a part that you obsess over at the right price only to find out that it is far from your size. I leave my size filters on (you can add them when you create an account) at any time to avoid that feeling of regret. Although I will recommend casting a wide net. Designer items, especially when vintage, tend to be small. I also tend to gravitate towards more oversized items , so I checked a few sizes. ”
Work the system
“You probably won’t reap a ton of financial benefits selling on TRR, but I will accept payment as store credit to justify more expensive purchases. Also, be sure to watch for offers. I was offered $ 100 credit just for selling in store for a certain period of time. ”
Don’t get caught up in trends
Sure, you can get a classic CHANEL flap for * slightly * below the market price, but that’s not what most of us are here for. I’m much more interested in scoring a Dries vest from three years ago down 70% from its original retail price. By the nature of supply and demand, the trending items will go for more money. This is where I like to try out silhouettes that intrigue me and are not per se ‘trendy’ right now, but that doesn’t mean they won’t be in a few months. ”
My best finds:
Buy Camille’s current picks:
