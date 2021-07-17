Sobhita Dhulipala debuts pixie cut, red lips in 4.25 lakh Gucci dress, bag | Fashion trends





Sobhita Dhulipala is a stylish girl, and while she may have been away from our screens for a while now, she still manages to stay on the radar with her high fashion shoots and glimpses of her everyday life. More recently the Ghost stories the actress used her Instagram feed to share pictures of herself in a brand new look, the stunning beauty who is typically spotted with long dark hair posed for the cameras in a cute short Emma Watson like a pixie cut , very different from her usual look with either long flowing hair or tied back in a bun neatly at the back. For her look, Sobhita went for minimal makeup, except for her dark red lip, which matched perfectly with the aesthetics of her surroundings as well as her outfit, and her bright blue bag stood out in the elements otherwise. black, white and red. SEE ALSO | Photos: Sobhita Dhulipala poses for Gucci in pixie cut, red lip In the images clicked by the sea near the ships against a bright red background, Sobhita posed as she gazed into the distance wearing everything from head to toe on Gucci. Sobhita wore the poppy flower print jersey dress which features botanical prints and patterns in a nod to Gucci’s fascination with nature. The silk dress features a contrasting ivory poppy flower print on a black background and an adjustable belt with a gold buckle that carries the “GG” logo intertwined on the front. The dress is priced at $ 2,980 on the Gucci website, which is approximately 2.22 lakh. With this Sobhita, a Gucci Diana mini tote bag in light blue leather, which according to the website has the iconic bamboo handles and Double G hardware, accented by two neon stripes. The price of the bag on the website is $ 2,650, which is approximately 2 lakh. The website says the bag is also “Reflecting its era, a bamboo handle tote was first introduced by the Maison in 1991. Speaking of the tale of evolution and reinvention that runs through designs Guccis, the bag is reinvented by Alessandro Michele in three different sizes with removable neon leather belts, a nod to the functional bands that once accompanied the original bag to maintain the shape of the handles. “ Follow for more stories on Facebook and Twitter

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.hindustantimes.com/lifestyle/fashion/sobhita-dhulipala-rocks-pixie-cut-red-lips-in-rs-4-25-lakh-gucci-dress-bag-101626523158083.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

