Annie Suwan looks very different in a bold dress and makeup





Annie ditched her modest look and showed off her sexier side on Instagram. Her new plunging neckline gown stunned many 90 Day Fianc fans.

A lot 90 day fiancé viewers are shocked to see Annie Suwan’s bolder new avatar. The TLC star generally dresses a bit modestly, but not recently. Another 90 day fiancé Star Rebecca Parrott recently made headlines for flaunting her body. She announced her debut on a content creation website and pledged to share sultry images old and new. Even though many fans asked her not to debut on the controversial platform, Rebecca listened to her heart and posted her first photo. However, she received a lot of criticism for sharing this heavily filtered image. A lot 90 day fiancé fans noticed that Rebecca’s face was drastically different from her arms and neck. His face was airbrushed and it had no wrinkles or skin texture. But, the rest of her body had slightly sagging skin and a natural skin texture. Zied Hakimi’s wife, Rebecca, laughed for sharing such simple content and being charged $ 5 per month. After Rebecca, Annie is now revealing her other side online. Related: 90 Day Fiancé: Libby Potthast & Her Old Family Photo Shock Fans Annie posted a great photo on Instagram while wearing a black summer dress that has yellow colored flowers on it. The dress has a plunging neckline that shows off more than usual. The reality TV star shows off her wavy hair with blonde highlights. She completed the look with bold red lips, which is quite trendy these days. Annie captioned the photo as “I am the women who never limit themselves as a human being.“If fans were to compare Annie’s old photos with her new look, they would significantly differentiate her dress sense and general fashion style. the 90 day fiancéstarAnnie said she felt really beautiful in the dress and claimed that she was living her best life as much as she could. She tries to take advantage of everything she does. A lot 90 day fiancé fans loved Annie’s dress. Comments on the left like “Love Love Love. You are very beautiful. I love your dress, “” Damnnnnnn Annie. You are spicier than your food in this outfit “, and “Wow, you are changing.“While many enjoyed the look, others thought Annie could have worn it in a different way. One reviewer said: “Oh nooooo Annie … it’s not you. Not flattering, too.“David, who is usually the first to comment on his wife’s photos, hasn’t left any compliments for her yet. There is no doubt that Annie Suwan’s style has changed over the years. her first appearance on the show, she used to wear bright colors, heavy makeup with voluminous and elegant jewelry. 90 day fiancé celebrity Annie now chooses to apply minimal makeup and jewelry. Next: 90 Day Fianc: Shocking Brittanys Hair Makeover After Yazans Wedding Source: Annie suwan 90 Day Fianc: How Natalie Became a Powerful IG Influencer

About the Author Neha nathani

(1667 published articles)

Neha Nathani is a reality TV writer at Screen Rant, and she loves it! She has always been passionate about storytelling and story writing. But when she’s not writing, she’s playing with her cats or trying new dance moves. More from Neha Nathani

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://screenrant.com/90-day-fiance-annie-suwan-bold-dress-makeup/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

