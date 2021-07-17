Calling all fashionistas! Announcement of the 5th edition of the Fashion Showcase





ALBANY, NY (NEWS10) – Seven local fashion professionals will present their creations at the 5th edition of the Fashion Showcase on Saturday August 7 from 5:30 p.m. to 9:30 p.m. During the Fashion Showcase, attendees can learn about seven emerging fashion entrepreneurs who will discuss their future business plans, services and products. The seven are part of the Edison Institute, a six-month career development program for fashion professionals and entrepreneurs. The Edison Institute’s program helps build the confidence of those with an eye for fashion, as well as increasing their social media presence and securing a wider client base while collaborating on projects through a creative community. collective to help clarify their goals and ideas. The Fashion Showcase helps emerging professionals by welcoming visitors to their supplier tables to learn more and support their projects and services during the first half of the event. The second half of the event will consist of presentations to reveal the designers’ immediate goals for the future and ask the audience for creative help in supporting their projects. Track Fashion 101: Take risks, have fun

The event will feature industry professionals, business leaders and local influencers aiming to help increase the voice and presence of the local fashion community. Event itinerary 5:30 p.m. – 7:00 p.m. Networking + Student Vendor Fair

During this time, you will have the opportunity to learn more about and / or purchase student products and services while networking with established and emerging fashion professionals.

7:00 p.m. – 9:30 p.m. Ceremony + Student window Make sure to come ready for the photo and dress in your best creative, fashionable and stylish outfit. If you would like to support one of the seven fashion professionals showcasing their talent at the event, sponsorship opportunities are available.online. Before leaving the site, select the sponsor option to reserve your presence at the event. Volunteer opportunities are also available for community members to volunteer their time to make sure the event is amazing and unforgettable. To register online, select the volunteer option, then select the role that interests you the most. Location Crossgates Shopping Center

1 road to Crossgates shopping center

Albany, New York 12203

In the old NY & Company, 2nd floor

