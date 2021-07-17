Bella Thorne looks stylish in a strapless white Miu Miu dress and sparkling sandals at the 2021 amFAR gala





If you purchase an independently rated product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission. Bella Thorne shone at the amFAR 2021 gala held last night in Antibes, France. More New Shoes The Great Gatsby-themed event was held to raise funds for the American Foundation for AIDS Research, featuring a performance by Alicia Keys and an auction and parade hosted by CR Fashion Book. For the occasion, the The Shake It Up actress donned a strapless Miu Miu white sequin dress, with a large slit and front cutout, designed by Mikiel Benyamin. The piece was accented with a black bow at its center, which paired elegantly with the black crystal studded Thornes headband. The star is also accessorized with a pearl necklace adorned with the Ben lettering in crystal (a reference to the fiancé Benjamin Mascolo). She also showcased her penchant for bling, slipping on diamond and silver bracelets, several diamond rings and two diamond encrusted watches similar to Rolex and Audemars Piguet styles in her extensive collection. Bella Thorne attends the 2021 amfAR Gala at Villa Eilenroc on July 16 in Cap d’Antibes, France. – Credit: KCS Presse / MEGA KCS Press / MEGA Bella Thorne attends the 2021 amfAR Gala at Villa Eilenroc on July 16 in Cap d’Antibes, France. – Credit: KCS Presse / MEGA KCS Press / MEGA As for the shoes, Thorne slipped on an elegant pair of black suede sandals. The shoes featured thin heels and ankle straps, as well as slightly rounded soles. Their crystal covered toe straps coordinated perfectly with the Thornes jewelry and also framed her matching sleek black pedicure. Bella Thorne attends the 2021 amfAR Gala at Villa Eilenroc on July 16 in Cap d’Antibes, France. – Credit: KCS Presse / MEGA KCS Press / MEGA Zoom on the Thornes sandals. – Credit: KCS Presse / MEGA KCS Press / MEGA The minimalist style was similar to the pairs we’ve seen this season with dazzling accents. The sleek silhouette is popular because of its elegance and luster, as well as its ability to be versatile while adding extra glamor to any ensemble. Stars like Megan Fox, Lindsey Vonn and Hailey Bieber have been spotted in similar pairs from top brands like Alexandre Birman, Gucci and Amina Muaddi this season. The story continues Thorne is no stranger to an eye-catching look. The 23-year-old actress is known for her daring sets for date nights, red carpets and even at home, which includes dresses by Georges Hobeika and Valdrin Sahini, as well as printed Mugler ensembles. Outside of working hours, she often wears crop tops and t-shirts with matching shorts, pants or flowing skirts, from brands such as Balenciaga, Area and I.Am.Gia. Bella Thorne and Benjamin Mascolo attend the 2021 amfAR Gala at Villa Eilenroc on July 16 in Cap d’Antibes, France. – Credit: KCS Presse / MEGA KCS Press / MEGA the midnight sun actress favors point-toe pumps and sandals that coordinate with her outfits, from major brands such as Aquazzura, Le Silla, Saint Laurent and Christian Louboutin. When not dressing, the star is a fan of chunky sneakers, ankle boots and sneakers from brands such as DKNY, Balenciaga and Prada. Thorne is also an avid collector of Chanel shoes, handbags and jewelry, frequently wearing sandals, slides and sneakers from her own archives for the French luxury brand. Outside of shoes, Thorne has often dipped his toes into the fashion world. The Assassination Nation star has collaborated with F3tish and Drihp, and has previously launched the Filthy Fangs casual clothing line with her sister, Dani. She has also served as an ambassador and campaign star for brands Candies, Miss Me, Buxom and Biore, and appeared front row for Philipp Plein, Elie Tahari, Rochambeau and others during New York Fashion Week. Elevate the glamor of your summer wardrobe with crystal-embellished sandals, inspired by Bella Thorne. Credit: Courtesy of Zappos Courtesy of Zappos Buy: Jewel Badgley Mischa Ojai Sandals, $ 109. Credit: Courtesy of Nordstrom Courtesy of Nordstrom Buy: Protection Bellin sandals, $ 148. Credit: Courtesy of DSW Courtesy of DSW Buy: Nina Raney sandals, $ 60. Click on the gallery to learn more about Bella Thornes best street style moments over the years. Launch gallery: Bella Thorne’s Best Street Style Looks The best of footwear Register for FN newsletter. For the latest news, follow us on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.

