Nina Dobrev dares in black dress and pumps at amFAR 2021 gala – Footwear News





If you purchase an independently rated product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission. Nina Dobrev stepped out in stylish style last night for the amFAR 2021 gala in Antibes, France. The “Vampire Diaries” star donned a black strapless Mônot dress, which featured a pointy bustier and a thigh-high slit. The look was clean with a touch of elegance, a signature of the actress’s past looks styled by Kate Young. Dobrev’s outfit was completed with a black leather Christian Dior clutch and angular diamond earrings, a two-finger ring and a necklace from the Kate Moss collection from Messika Paris.

Nina Dobrev attends the 2021 amfAR Gala at Villa Eilenroc in Antibes, France. CREDIT: Vinnie Levine / MEGA Dobrev added to the sharpness of her look with a pair of black suede from Jimmy Choo. The Romy 100 style features 3.9 inch stiletto heels and pointed toes, which accentuates the pointed top of the dress and the actress’s jewelry. Dobrev’s pumps sell for $ 650 on JimmyChoo.com. Related

Nina Dobrev attends the 2021 amfAR Gala at Villa Eilenroc in Antibes, France. CREDIT: Vinnie Levine / MEGA

Zoom on Dobrev’s Jimmy Choo pumps. CREDIT: Vinnie Levine / MEGA

The Romy 100 pumps by Jimmy Choo. CREDIT: Courtesy of Jimmy Choo Pointed-toe pumps have been a staple in Dobrev’s wardrobe for years. In particular, black pumps from brands such as Salvatore Ferragamo, Rupert Sanderson and Dior were favorites – although she also wore sparkling and colorful pairs from Choo, Sophia Webster and Kurt Geiger. The classic and versatile shoe adds instant sharpness to any look, thanks to its sleek pointed silhouette. Black pairs are a constant benchmark for the A-list, recently spotted on stars such as Paris Hilton, Sharon Stone and Saweetie.

Nina Dobrev attends the 2021 amfAR Gala at Villa Eilenroc in Antibes, France. CREDIT: KCS Presse / MEGA When it comes to footwear, Dobrev’s style is modern and sleek. Along with her beloved point-toe pumps, the actress can often be seen in strappy sandals from brands including Stuart Weitzman, Charlotte Olympia and Marchesa. Outside of working hours, ankle and knee boots from Dr. Martens, Dolce Vita and Tommy Hilfiger are her must-haves. Dobrev’s casual looks often include white sneakers from Converse and Vans, as well as athletic styles from Reebok, Avre, New Balance and Under Armor. In summer, shoes such as the Posie 2 espadrilles by Franco Sarto and the Princetown leather slippers by Gucci are preferred. Slip on black pointed-toe pumps this summer, inspired by Nina Dobrev.

CREDIT: Courtesy of Zappos Buy: Sam Edelman Hazel pumps, $ 140.

CREDIT: Courtesy of DSW Buy: Vince Camuto Faiva pumps, $ 70 (instead of $ 99).

CREDIT: Courtesy of Saks Fifth Avenue Buy: Schutz Cry Pumps, $ 98. Check out the gallery for more on Nina Dobrev’s best shoe styles over the years.

