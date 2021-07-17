Queen Letizia sends royal fans wild in the most ravishing red dress



















Megan Taurus Queen Letizia of Spain wowed in a recycled red Carolina Herrera dress to host the Spanish Olympic team ahead of her trip to the Tokyo 2021 Olympics. Recreate her look!

Resuming his royal duties on Friday, Queen letizia seduced in the most ravishing red dress – and fans are obsessed. Recycling a classic fit and flare style by one of her favorite designers, Carolina Herrera, the monarch was certainly an image of balance when she received the Spanish Olympic team ahead of their trip to the Tokyo 2021 Olympics. RELATED: Queen Letizia Dazzles Royal Fans in Cinched Dress for Family Outing King Felipe VI and Queen Letizia received the Spanish Olympic team on Friday Creating a bold all-red look, Letizia accessorized matching suede slingback pumps, also from Carolina Herrera. Adding a pair of tiny diamond earrings, she wore her brunette hair in a sleek, straight style and went for her go-to makeup look – smoky copper eyeshadow with long lashes and a subtle touch of bronzer – gorgeous! In love with her outfit? So have we, and have found a number of glamorous Main Street alternatives. READ: Queen Letizia set to become aunt again as sister pregnant with second child – report Red trapeze dress, £ 134.25, Karen millen BUY NOW Reduced to £ 134.25 on sale, Karen Millen’s A-line version features a similar zip-up design. Fitted at the waist, this sleeveless style blends into a fitted skirt, creating an ultra-flattering silhouette that’s perfect for the office. Accented with a voluminous pleated skirt, this cherry red number would look amazing with stiletto heels and a matching clutch. MORE: Queen Letizia Channels Victoria Beckham In Chicest Leopard Print Set Red jacquard dress, £ 152.10, Hobbs BUY NOW Eagle-eyed fans might recognize Letizia’s Carolina Herrera dress from previous royal engagements. Regularly recycling her wardrobe, in 2019, the monarch donned her patriotic midi to meet the Spanish men’s basketball team at the Zarzuela Palace. Congratulating the national team on their gold medal at the FIBA ​​World Cup in China, she added the same designer slingback heels. Opting for a more assertive jewelry look, Letizia donned her Aldao Joyeros ruby ​​cabochon and diamond drop earrings. Loading the player … VIDEO: Royals marvel in red Revered as one of the best dressed royals in Europe, fans are loving Letizia’s summer wardrobe right now, and earlier this month she was stunned in a equipped with Nina Ricci’s number for the Princess of Girona awards. Cradling her gorgeous gray dress, the sleek design featured short sleeves, a high-low hem, embellished stars, and a belt that cinches the waist. The selection of HELLO! is editorial and independently chosen – we only feature articles that our editors like and approve. HELLO! may collect a share of sales or other compensation from the links on this page. To find out more visit our Frequently Asked Questions.

