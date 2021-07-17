Fashion
My new favorite dress was Boohoo’s 20 and I’m still not done – Elle May Rice
Finding the perfect summer dress is almost impossible – and I speak from experience.
Anyone who’s ever tried to find a sundress that looks good on them, doesn’t warm you up too much, and looks great will know this is a rare occasion.
But I only went and did it.
The heatwave at the end of July that we are currently experiencing was long predicted, which gave me time to take a look at my wardrobe and figure out what was missing.
There are several things you’ll likely need every summer, from a good pair of sunglasses to sandals that go with everything. The main thing, however, is a basic summer dress that will get you through any event.
After much research, I came across a dress that I couldn’t get out of my head.
The dress featured an interesting pattern, a flattering shape, and colors that didn’t go too far out of my comfort zone. My problem ? It was from Boohoo and I’ve been burned in the past.
Doesn’t mean that I don’t order from Bouhou regularly, but I usually don’t try on her dresses.
The online retailer offers a huge variety of clothing and accessories, which can often arrive in pristine condition and looking like the picture on the website.
Other times, not a lot.
Suffice to say that I was dubious. However, I couldn’t get the dress out of my head and decided to bite the bullet and give it a try.
I ordered the Midi dress with floral print, which is currently on sale for 18, up from 20.
The dress is a patchwork mix of three different designs, each featuring different small flowers.
The main colors are black, white and purple, although there is also a touch of yellow. The dress also features a high neck, angel sleeves and a thigh slit on one side.
From the product description, the dress is 100% polyester, which I wouldn’t normally have chosen.
However, the material was soft, light and comfortable once I tried it on, so I definitely put it in the pro column.
From the first glance I was sold on this dress.
The fit of the dress was slightly looser than I expected and it was great knowing that I had that extra wiggle room.
The material was pleasant to the touch and didn’t itch or cling in an unwanted way – a definite plus.
The waistline on the dress is what really signed the deal though. The dress is designed to be tighter at the waist, which is great in itself, but the bust line is slightly higher and gives the illusion of an even smaller waist.
This, together with the high neckline, gives a very flattering look.
The angel sleeves on the dress also lifted a tremendous weight off my shoulders. I’m someone who really can’t stand his arms and the more they are covered, the better, personally. But in the summer it’s hard to find beautiful clothes that not only fit well, are breathable and also cover my arms.
boohoos Midi dress with floral print ticked all the right boxes for me, but the floating half sleeve was a definite bonus.
I tried on the dress with sandals and sneakers to see what would work – the answer is both! I would definitely wear it for a casual day in the garden or for a drink with friends.
The only downside I found was the length. The dress is described as midi but I would say it is only for taller people.
I’m only 5ft 4in and the dress touched my ankles. It didn’t particularly bother me as it’s quite floppy, but if you’re only short and want a midi dress, this might not be the one for you.
boohoos Midi dress with floral print is currently on sale for 18, up from 20.
You can order the dress online here.
