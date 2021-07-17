Normani looks out of this world in a futuristic braided mini dress for a radio appearance

Normani’s new single with Cardi B Wild Side has already become a hit since its July 15th release.

And the 25-year-old former Fifth Harmony member was bursting with power when she was seen leaving a radio interview with local Los Angeles hip hop station Power 106 on Friday afternoon.

For her conversation with radio personality Bryhana Monegain, Normani put on a standout exhibit in a futuristic minidress.

Out of this world! Normani, 25, turned heads in a futuristic minidress while promoting her new single “Wild Side” on local LA radio station Power 106

Normani looked absolutely stunning in the head-turning all-white number, which featured a satin corset with chunky braided details covering the bodice and a skimpy fringe skirt.

She put on a show of legs, strutting around in the couture gown which she paired with clear pointy heels with white ankle straps.

And she continued to lean into the monochrome look with a little white Telfar bag that is coveted by people like Beyonce and has been dubbed the “Bushwick Birkin”.

Normani also didn’t disappoint when it comes to her hair and makeup, as she showcased an exaggerated high and smooth ponytail with a white leather wrap and white cat’s eye.

Talking about the city: Since the release of “Wild Side” with Cardi B on July 15, the song has already gone straight to the top of the charts

Close-up: The former Fifth Harmony hitmaker leaned into a monochrome look with expertly curated winged white eyeliner and a sleek, high ponytail

The hitmaker took to social media to share some glimpses of her behind the scenes before, during and after the interview, in which she gushed that she was “overwhelmed in the most incredible way.”

And after her appearance on Power 106, the promo tour continued as she headed to The Cruz show on REAL 92.3 where she rapped Cardi B’s verse from their successful collaboration.

the video for her song with Cardi B is the # 1 trending video on YouTube in the US with nearly 5 million views as of July 17.

The collaboration received cries on social media from Hailey Bieber, Kendall Jenner, Winnie Harlow and the daddy of Cardi Offset’s baby that she reposted in her Instagram Story.

Studio: She took a selfie with Power 106 radio personality Bryhana after the interview

Radiant: The 25-year-old appeared to be in seventh heaven as she spoke about the song’s success

Feeling like herself: She took to Twitter to share more photos of her outfit with the lyrics to the song “load it up and doot doot doot”

She had previously made an appearance in Cardi B and Megan Thee Stallion’s video for WAP which also skyrocketed temperatures.

And naturally, ‘Wild Side’ has taken TikTok by storm before with fans stepping in the middle to recreate her killer dance moves to a sultry tune, to which she nodded with a selfie.

“Daaaaance down,” she wrote, while reposting some interpretations of her Instagram story.

The video is also ripe with barely present outfits ranging from a full leopard look to a black cutout two piece, and even a sheer catsuit with ornate crystals covering her private parts.

And of course, what got people talking the most was her fully nude embrace with the pregnant ‘Up’ singer as they twisted around a series of hanging chains.

Glam: Normani shared some pre-interview shots of her getting glammed

TikTok takeover: She took to Instagram to wink at various interpretations of the video by fans on TikTok

Glowing eyes: Normani burst out she was “most unbelievably overwhelmed” by the success of her comeback song

Return: Single marks return after 2019 single ‘Motivation’, but still hasn’t released a solo debut album

Cardi expressed her support for Normani by sharing clips of the video and writing “So proud of you @normani !!! Deada ** wanna cry for you !! ‘

And the two took to Twitter to gush over the success of the song and the video as Normani tweeted, “Okay, I just watched the video again, what the real f ** k is.” , which elicited words of encouragement from the singer of Bodak Yellow.

‘YOU DID THAT!!!! Hope you better be proud of yourself !! Cardi wrote.

The release of Wild Side marks Normani’s return as her latest single “Motivation” was released in 2019, and she has yet to release her first solo album.

Fifth Harmony was disbanded in 2018, and she and former member Camila Cabello were the two most enduring names after continuing to pursue solo careers.

Racy: The two ladies got people talking as they twisted around a chain while naked