Fairycore fashion 101: 4 outfits you should try to achieve that dream aesthetic in 2021!

As we look forward to a bright future for dressing up and experimenting with clothes again, the on-trend fairycore aesthetic promises the world of our dreams!

The past year and a half of emotional and physical turmoil has led most of us to seek out outlets and ways to express ourselves – fashion can be one of many! Escape, daydreaming, introspection, and spending a lot more time on our phones have also led social media giants like TikTok and Instagram Reels to become major hubs for upcoming creative fashion trends. . One of the recent Gen Z trends to emerge was the fairycore aesthetic.

What is fairycore in fashion?

Fairycore, also known as faecore or faeriecore, is a playful, ethereal internet aesthetic that has been propagated by Gen Z users of TikTok and Instagram in 2021. It draws heavily on natural elements and colors, and loose silhouettes, which makes it very similar to the cottagecore. aesthetic. The difference between the two is the sense of mystery and whimsy in the fairycore. Elements commonly used for the fairycore aesthetic pretty much hit the mark for the time and are in line with other dominant fashion trends for the year.

With such a complex and rather subjective aesthetic, much is left to the interpretation and creativity of the wearers. Fairycore sits somewhere between whimsical and daring grunge, with an emphasis on where your outfit can take you – pastels can remind you of spring, earthy colors are symbolic of cozy cabins and lush forests, and floral prints or gingham checks may have you nostalgic for a country picnic. These elements, along with avant-garde vintage-inspired corsets, sheer fabrics, puffy silhouettes and more, give the finishing touch to an outfit that matches the peaceful world of your dreams!

We’ve done the research for you and found some really fun, stylish and modern fairy outfit ideas – let’s update our wardrobes and experiment together!

Outfit # 1

Solid White Ruched Casual Bandeau Crop Top

990.00 Buy now.

Red wrap skirt with ruffles

1,290.00 Buy now.

Outfit # 2

Transparent white bandeau corset with chains

891.00 Buy now.

Plain pink off-the-shoulder swing dress

1,251.00 Buy now.

Outfit # 3

White Plain Deep V-Neck A-Line Dress

1,533.00 Buy now.

Wide belt corset TBOP

978.00 Buy now.

Outfit # 4

Black and white gingham smocked dress

1,032.00 Buy now.

Black Cupless Boning Tank Top

990.00 Buy now.