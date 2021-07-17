Wizard of Oz dress worn by Judy Garland found in college garbage bag

Connect with us

A dress worn by legendary actress Judy Garland in The Wizard of Oz movie was found in a garbage bag at a college.

A dress worn by Judy Garland in the classic movie The Wizard of Oz was found in a garbage bag at a university in Washington DC. The Wizard of Oz, released in 1939, has become a classic in the film world for its story of a young girl who visits a magical world after being struck on the head by falling debris during a tornado. There she meets several characters who represent the most important things in her life and some who describe her not-so-nice elements. This fantasy film used sepia tones to introduce Dorothy to moviegoers. The film then changed to technicolor when Dorothy’s house landed in Munchkin Land and killed the Wicked Witch of the East, angering her sister, the Wicked Witch of the West.

The Wizard of Oz was a way for Judy Garland to show off her acting and singing skills. At just 16 when she shot the movie, Garland was told to look and act younger than her age. The studio reportedly made Garland wear a corsetto that cut her waist and wrapped around her chest to flatten her curves and put her on a strict diet to keep her slim throughout filming. As unsettling as these claims are, Garland shone as an actress and singer, her song “Over the Rainbow” becoming a timeless classic.

According to a story published by Smithsonian magazine, a Catholic University professor discovered the rare costume wrapped in a trash bag in an office in the Drama Department. For years, the university’s drama department would have been in his possession. The dress was reportedly donated to the University in the 1970s and has since disappeared. One of the university employees was cleaning a building before renovations when he found a garbage bag above the faculty’s letter slots. In the bag was a shoebox and in the box, the missing dress. The blue and white gingham dress had an inside tag that had the actress’ name written in pen along the back of the neckline. Matt Ripa, speaker and operations coordinator in the theater department, was the one who ultimately located the piece of movie history. The university library interviewed Mr. Ripa who recounted his story below.

“I had looked through our archives, storage cupboards, etc. to no avail. I assumed it was a great story (many of which exist for Father Hartke). Our building is being renovated and upgraded. level, so I was cleaning my desk to prepare. I noticed a garbage bag above the mailboxes in the faculty and asked my colleague to give it to me. On the garbage bag was a note for our former president stating that he found it in his office and had to move it when he left the office chairs. I was curious what was inside and i opened the trash bag and inside was a shoebox and inside the shoebox was the dress !! couldn’t believe it. My coworker and I quickly grabbed some gloves and looked at the dress and took a few pictures before putting it back in the box and heading to the archives. “

Dorothy and the Munchkins in The Wizard of Oz

The iconic blue and white garment worn by Dorothy’s beloved character consisted of two pieces. One was a cotton blouse with elastic sleeves, which gave them a gathered effect, with a blue border glued to the collar. Over it, Garland wore the iconic gingham-print dress in a dungaree style. The color and print of the dress was intentional, so it stood out against the green and yellow background colors present throughout the film. The same goes for Garland’s sparkling ruby ​​red slippers who now reside at the Smithsonian Institute in Washington, DC.

The Wizard of Oz continues to please moviegoers, 82 years after its initial release. Most of its story is a dream to escape, to leave a world that can cause conflict, and to find a better place. Ultimately, the protagonist discovers that there is no place like home, and Dorothy realizes that the peace she has always sought was within her from the start. This lesson has resonated with adults and children alike and continues to hold the film a special place in the hearts of moviegoers for generations.

Source: Smithsonian magazine

