Texas Longhorns Men’s basketball: Longhorns guarantees entry from 2022, five-star goalie Arterio Morris





The wheels continue to spin during what has been a wild offseason for the Texas hoops. After landing the best college basketball transfer Marcus Carr on Saturday, Chris Beard wasted no time in recruiting young talent for the future as well. Five-star playmaker Arterio Morris of the iSchool Entrepreneurial Academy (Lewisville, TX) announced his engagement in Texas on Saturday in an exclusive interview with Jeff Goodman on The Field of 68 media network. READ MORE: The coveted Texas land transfer Marcus Carr Morris is billed as one of the best playmakers in the country. He was reviewing offers from Kansas, Memphis, Arkansas, and Oregon before finally deciding to join Longhorn Nation. He initially pledged to play for head coach Penny Hardaway in Memphis before stepping down in January. At 6-3, 190, Morris offers impressive length and athleticism from his point guard and should be ready to make an immediate impact when he arrives in 2022. It’s the kind of jumping ability that Longhorn fans might be used to seeing on a daily basis. Morris is the Longhorns’ first entry in the class of 2022, and arguably the best player to enter the Burnt Orange since Andrew Jones in the class of 2016, according to Gerry Hamilton. As a junior, Morris led the Dallas Kimball High School to the 5A State Championship game in a dominant fashion. He posted game averages of 23.1 points, 6.3 rebounds, 6.5 assists, 3.3 steals and 2.2 blocks. The performance earned him all-state honors as he was named Dallas Morning News Player of the Year. READ MORE: Does Arch Manning have Texas in mind? Ask Cooper Manning first Texas fans will have to wait patiently before this explosive goalie brings his talent to the Forty Acres. Until then, Beard and the Longhorns will continue to recruit during what has been the best possible off-season turnout for the program. CONTINUE READING: Longhorns Commit Armani Winfield Debuts 17th in SI All American WR Rankings Want the latest Longhorn news and insider information? Click here Sign up for your premium membership at LonghornsCountry.com today, and access the entire Fan Nation premium network! Follow Longhorns Country on Twitter and Facebook.

