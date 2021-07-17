Fashion
Molly-Mae Hague looks amazing as a bridesmaid wearing a tailored dress on her mother’s wedding day
MOLLY-MAE Hague looked stunning as a bridesmaid wearing a bespoke gown on her mother Debbie’s wedding day.
The Love Island star, 22, was dazzled in a stunning blue dress designed by PrettyLittle Things.
The blonde beauty has spent the morning getting ready for the big day, Molly-Mae shared snaps of herself putting on makeup and hair this morning.
The reality TV star showed off her sleek look, she went for loose waves that were secured in a braid.
She completed her tasteful look with flawless makeup that accentuated her stunning cheekbones.
Molly-Mae shared the glamorous prep process with her fans – the star then posted a snap of the finished look.
The TV star put on a big smile ahead of her mom’s special day, she was also joined by her sister Zoe.
Molly-Mae’s big sister gave fans a glimpse of the beautiful wedding venue at Swynford Manor in Newmarket.
She showed fans the wedding preparations this morning, including custom dresses for the bridal team.
Tommy Fury, 22, also looked dapper as she shared a black and white photo of him dressed and in boots.
The best for mom.
Molly Mae The Hague
Earlier this month, Molly-Mae gave fans a preview of her mother’s hen celebrations at a posh London hotel.
The social media influencer took to her social media to share snaps from mom Debbie Gordon’s special day, where they visited a fancy restaurant.
She started the day spending time with her mother at the chic Conrinthia Hotel in London, showing off the view from the bedroom.
Telling fans that she would only have “the best for the mother,” she shared a close-up of the bride-to-be’s sweet cake, covered in strawberries and cream.
MAE BE SOON
Molly-Mae’s mother may not be the only hen for the star this year, as Love Island star’s boyfriend Tommy Fury has said he is preparing to propose.
Taking his stories on Instagram in a question-and-answer session, the boxer admitted that “so many” people have asked when the couple are planning to tie the knot.
Opening up to his 3.5 million followers, Tommy admitted his girlfriend may soon have a ring on her finger.
The couple met on Love Island in 2019 and have been together ever since after moving in together shortly after the dating show.
“When do you put a ring on it?” one fan had bravely asked the ITV reality TV star, alongside a series of wedding ring emojis.
Smiling and looking agitated, Tommy replied that he should do it “very soon” since “so many people are asking questions”.
Molly-Mae also revealed the pair have been shopping and said Tommy will offer as soon as they find the right one.
Sources
2/ https://www.thesun.co.uk/tv/15618784/molly-mae-hague-bridesmaid-dress-mums-wedding/
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]