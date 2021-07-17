Molly-Mae Hague looks amazing as a bridesmaid wearing a tailored dress on her mother’s wedding day

MOLLY-MAE Hague looked stunning as a bridesmaid wearing a bespoke gown on her mother Debbie’s wedding day.

The Love Island star, 22, was dazzled in a stunning blue dress designed by PrettyLittle Things.

6 Molly-Mae Hague looked stunning on her mom Debbie’s wedding day Credit: PrettyLittleThing

The blonde beauty has spent the morning getting ready for the big day, Molly-Mae shared snaps of herself putting on makeup and hair this morning.

The reality TV star showed off her sleek look, she went for loose waves that were secured in a braid.

She completed her tasteful look with flawless makeup that accentuated her stunning cheekbones.

Molly-Mae shared the glamorous prep process with her fans – the star then posted a snap of the finished look.

The TV star put on a big smile ahead of her mom’s special day, she was also joined by her sister Zoe.

Molly-Mae’s big sister gave fans a glimpse of the beautiful wedding venue at Swynford Manor in Newmarket.

She showed fans the wedding preparations this morning, including custom dresses for the bridal team.

Tommy Fury, 22, also looked dapper as she shared a black and white photo of him dressed and in boots.

Earlier this month, Molly-Mae gave fans a preview of her mother’s hen celebrations at a posh London hotel.

The social media influencer took to her social media to share snaps from mom Debbie Gordon’s special day, where they visited a fancy restaurant.

She started the day spending time with her mother at the chic Conrinthia Hotel in London, showing off the view from the bedroom.

Telling fans that she would only have “the best for the mother,” she shared a close-up of the bride-to-be’s sweet cake, covered in strawberries and cream.

MAE BE SOON

Molly-Mae’s mother may not be the only hen for the star this year, as Love Island star’s boyfriend Tommy Fury has said he is preparing to propose.

Taking his stories on Instagram in a question-and-answer session, the boxer admitted that “so many” people have asked when the couple are planning to tie the knot.

Opening up to his 3.5 million followers, Tommy admitted his girlfriend may soon have a ring on her finger.

The couple met on Love Island in 2019 and have been together ever since after moving in together shortly after the dating show.

“When do you put a ring on it?” one fan had bravely asked the ITV reality TV star, alongside a series of wedding ring emojis.

Smiling and looking agitated, Tommy replied that he should do it “very soon” since “so many people are asking questions”.

Molly-Mae also revealed the pair have been shopping and said Tommy will offer as soon as they find the right one.

