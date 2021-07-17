Styles come and go, but the shoebox is a pillar





As if I needed another reminder during my birthday month that once again I’m one year older, a dear reader named Jane reminded me of quality shoes. She reminded me of other things too, like how fun single-ply toilet paper can be when you find someone else buying it by mistake and it lasts longer than, well, can. – be these quality shoes. After:Ohio featured in Disney + ‘Loki’ season finale After:DIRT DOESN’T HURT: Tissues included in the card aisle? In a short series of emails, we’ve kind of touched on the topic of how things tend to come back in fashion after being a little out of date. She told me a recent story at a grocery store where a much younger person said she loved Janes sandals and like a good person Jane smiled and said thank you. Inside, Jane thought: These shoes are older than this person! And hearing that part of the story, I smiled too. During my high school years, I went through a phase that involved spending a lot of money that I didn’t really have on sandals that I often wore with thick woolen socks. The sandals, although a little worn and stretched by these socks, are still in great condition and I still put them on every now and then. Over the past few years I have taken a lot of looks from our kids about them and comments like I can’t believe you actually wear them in public! and why the hell did you ever keep these things? Fast forward to now, and just like Jane said, they’re back in fashion. Maybe I was only 28 years ahead of schedule, wearing these shoes that are older than a lot of people I know. Or maybe we should all hang on to the fads of the day because maybe 28 years later we can save money by not having to buy new ones? All of these things made me look around to see the things that I have that are not new but are still going strong. A chest of drawers from my great-grandmother in the hall. A kitchen table from my parents. A plant from my husband’s grandmother. A tea cart from my grandparents. A guitar from my dad and a million things from my mom, each one lasting long after their prime, but still going strong. Quality, it seems, can often lead to quantity of time if things like furniture and shoes are well maintained and well loved. Jane, I think she would agree with me if I said that is true for sandals, but maybe not for toilet paper.

