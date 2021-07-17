HC sends notice to BCI on plea calling for ban of current dress code for lawyers





The Allahabad High Court has issued a notice to the Bar Council of India (BCI) asking for a ban on the current dress code of black coats and dresses for lawyers, even as the High Court’s Lucknow bench ordered the Center and the High Court the judicial administration to file their answers on the question by August 18. A division bench of Justices Devendra Kumar Upadhyay and Ajai Kumar Srivastava on Friday released the notice to the BCI on a public interest dispute filed by lawyer Ashok Pandey. Considering the importance of the matter, he asked all respondents to give their views at the next hearing date. The petitioner challenged the provisions of Chapter Four of the BCI Rules, 1975 framed under section 49 (i) (gg) of the Lawyers Act 1961, alleging that they are ultra vires (beyond of the powers) of the Constitution, in violation of Articles 14, 21 and 25. The petitioner asked the court to order the BCI to develop new rules to prescribe a new dress code for lawyers across India taking into account climatic conditions of the country. The PIL also requested the annulment of a circular framed by the HC administration, which requires the wearing of black dresses to appear in court. Arguing in front of the bench, the petitioner said the current dress code of wearing a coat and dress and tying a band around the neck was not suitable for the climatic conditions in India. The Defenders Band is a religious symbol of Christianity and a non-Christian cannot be coerced into wearing it, he argued. The petitioner also said: Wearing a white sari or salwar kameez is a symbol of widows according to Hindu culture and traditions and there was no spirit application on the part of the BCI while prescribing the current dress code for lawyers nationwide. The petitioner added: Even a mad man won’t go looking for a coat and dress in the summer, but unfortunately lawyers and judges wear them proudly. The black gown prescribed by the BCI and the HC administration is unreasonable, unfair, abusive and violates the fundamental rights of lawyers guaranteed by Articles 14, 21 and 25 of the Constitution.

