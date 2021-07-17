WATCH | Tokyo Bound India Men’s and Women’s Hockey Team Receives Warm Welcome at IGI Airport | Tokyo2020





New Delhi: Staff at Indira Gandhi International Airport in Delhi warmly greeted the departing Indian men’s and women’s hockey teams. Both teams were heading to Tokyo to represent India at the Olympics. It was heartwarming to see the players honored in this way. The Indian hockey team has enjoyed the most success at the Olympics over the years. The India men’s team has won eight gold medals in hockey. The last gold medal dates from 1980. Take a look at the video below: Justin! Indian men’s and women’s hockey team arrive at IGI Delhi Airport. Take a look at the warm welcome they received! # Cheer4India@PMOIndia @ianuragthakur @NisithPramanik @WeAreTeamIndia @TheHockeyIndia @ manpreetpawar07 @mranirampal @PIB_India pic.twitter.com/krNa4DOUVk – SAIMedia (@Media_SAI) July 17, 2021 This kind of welcome from IGI staff and the general public will surely boost the confidence of Indian players. The Indian men’s hockey team will kick off their Olympic campaign on July 24 against New Zealand in their first Pool A match. “The team is absolutely excited. They have all worked very hard for this moment and it is time to convert the sacrifices made over the past two months and years into desirable results in Tokyo,” Graham Reid told ANI. As I have always said, our goal will be to have the best game by game. The team are mentally prepared to take on the challenges on and off the pitch in Tokyo, ”he added. On the other hand, the women’s team which has qualified for the Olympics for the second time in a row will play its first game on July 24 against the Netherlands. The team will play a total of five league matches. Germany, Great Britain, Ireland and South Africa will be the teams India will play against.

