Iconic pink outfits from 2000s girl movies





1. Elle Woods Dazzling Collar and Belt Dress The revenge of a blonde: MGM

If I ever need a lawyer and they are NOT dressed like that, then I would object 100%.

2. Also, Elle’s bunny costume The revenge of a blonde: MGM

“Except when I dress as an icy bitch, I try not to look so constipated.” SHE WAS HERE TO SERVE AS VIEWS AND INSULTS! 3. Shelby, Madison and Caitlyn’s coordinating Halloween outfits from A Cinderella Story: Warner Bros.

I love their costumes. Hate them. 4. Regina, Gretchen, Karen and Cady’s “Wednesday We Wear Pink” sets from Bad girls: Paramount Pictures

The time I spent looking for the exactreplica of Regina’s “A Little Bit Dramatic” tank top … that was a lot. 5. Jess’s saree for Pinky’s wedding play it like Beckham: Fox spotlight

This outfit is so beautiful that I can’t. Even as a child, all I could do was look at Jess because I thought her saree was gorgeous. 6. Jenna’s work dress turned into slip 13 In progress 30: Sony Pictures

Pajamas? Yes. High fashion? Yes too. 7. Ali’s dazzled corset and feathered miniskirt from Burlesque: Screen Gems / Courtesy Everett Collection

I would be lying if I said that I did not consider becoming a burlesque dancer as a child because of these outfits … 8. The coordination of Bianca’s ball 10 things I hate about you: Buena Vista Pictures

Everyone plays checkers in their usual dresses while Bianca plays chess in this crop top and tulle skirt. 9. The dress that Miranda chose for the photoshoot of The devil wears Prada: ten. The ornate and opulent dress of Marie de Marie Antoinette: Sony Pictures / Courtesy Everett Collection

11. Mia’s matching plaid dress and jacket from the Princess Diaries 2: The Royal Engagement:

12. The stunning strapless dress of Marisa from Made in Manhattan: Sony Pictures

If someone shows up in a dress like this, you should 100% forgive them for lying about their identity. 13. Carrie’s masculine but feminine costume Sex and the city: George Taylor / Everett Collection

Sober, but perfect. 14. Michele’s fur-trimmed mini dress from Romy and Michele high school meeting: Buena Vista Pictures

Dolls Kill, but do it in the late 90s. 15. Eve’s Barbie dress Full size: 16. Paige’s royal coming-out dress from The Prince & Me: Paramount Pictures

Listen, if you want to be excluded from diplomatic conversations by your fiancé, at least be excluded by looking so good! 17. Olive piped corset Easy: Screen Gems / Courtesy Everett Collection

If you want to give patriarchy a middle finger, why not look great doing it? 18. Finally, Hermione’s flowing dress for the Christmas ball Harry Potter and the Goblet of Fire: Warner Bros.

Alright i know that HP~ Technically ~ isn’t a 2000s girl movie, but I think we can ALL AGREE that it was an epic 2000s girlie moment. What are your favorite pink 2000s girl outfits or not? Let us know in the comments below. Nostalgia trip Take a trip down memory lane that will make you feel nostalgic AF

