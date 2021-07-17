Take inspiration from Mahira Khan and Mansha Pasha’s fashion for the next wedding you’ll attend – Style





We don’t know about you, but our Instagram feeds in July were filled with Shahmeer Shunaid wedding events and one thing we noticed, aside from the celebrity-packed guest list, is that the fashion game was exceptionally strong. Last night’s valima was no exception. Shunaid is the grandson of Sultana Siddiqui, President and Founder of Hum Network Limited. Many celebrities who have already been seen at Shunaid’s dholki attended the valima on July 16. Social media has been buzzing with which celebrity was wearing what last night. We’ve come to love a lot of the outfits we’ve seen and we’ve rounded up a few of our favorites for you. Mansha Pasha’s lehnga choli is one outfit we’d love to get our hands on. The color scheme was well done and the gold embroidery on the dupatta alone gave the dress a very classy touch. We liked the silver on white sets by Yumna Zaidi and Amar Khan, nothing too over the top and yet suitably formal. Photo via Maliha Rehman / Instagram Mahira Khan seems to have played it safe this marriage. While we liked his all beige sharara topped with jhumkas and open hair, it’s not something we haven’t seen on the actor before. Here is a nice photo of Mahira hugging Zaidi. Photo via Yumna Zaidi / Instagram We loved seeing Iqra Aziz and Yasir Hussain at the valima. Aziz was glowing and her blue ensemble was set up nicely. We also liked the shalwar kameez and the Hussain vest. The pink clutch was a nice touch to the neutral color palette. Photo via Maliha Rehman / Instagram Sarah Khan’s blue silk saree was not flashy but quite elegant. The color contrasted well with her husband Falak Shabir’s all-black shalwar kameez. Here is the couple posing for the camera with actor Imran Ashraf. Photo via Maliha Rehman / Instagram We liked the formal red dupatta paired with Zara Noor Abbas’ all-black outfit. We love dupattas that steal the scene and felt it brought just the right amount of glamor to her look, paired with gold jhumkas and red lipstick. Photo via Zara Noor Abbas / Instagram Actor Saboor Aly was pictured alongside fiance Ali Ansari. The couple complemented each other with all the black outfits and we certainly wouldn’t mind wearing Aly’s lehnga choli at the next wedding we attend. Photo via Maliha Rehman / Instagram Here is the full photo of the outfit posted by Aly on Instagram. Many of the big ladies on TV wore white and beige sets at the valima, including Sanam Jung, Momal Sheikh, and Nina Kashif. Their outfits looked good on them and the overall look is quite elegant. The three are pictured here with Nida Yasir and Mahira Khan. Photo via Maliha Rehman / Instagram Our celebrities have given us all the inspiration for the upcoming wedding season. We’re wondering if all-white outfits will be the next big thing in wedding outfits. Solid color outfits with minimal contrasts have also made a comeback. The only thing missing from the celebrity outfits was a rather crucial accessory, a mask. Which celebrity outfit from last night’s event was your favorite?

