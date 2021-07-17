Fashion
Gemma Chan looks stunning in a gold dress with an intricate floral pattern at the Cannes Film Festival
Gemma Chan dazzles in a revealing gold sequin dress as she arrives for the Cannes Film Festival closing night
Gemma Chan dazzled in a revealing gold sequin gown as she made her last appearance on the red carpet at the Cannes Film Festival.
The Crazy Rich Asians star, 38, looked perfect for the closing night of the OSS 117: From Africa With Love premiere on Saturday.
She put on a jaw-dropping spectacle as she stepped out in her glittering gold ensemble as she joined a host of stars in attendance for the last night of the lavish festival.
Gorgeous: Gemma Chan dazzled in a revealing gold sequin gown as she made her last red carpet appearance at the Cannes Film Festival on Saturday
The pattern of Gemma’s backless dress was sewn in a semi-sheer fabric, and the flowers covered her modesty and had a chic train.
Her ensemble also featured a thigh split to show off her slender legs as she strolled the red carpet and posed for photos.
Gemma bolstered her sculptural figure in a simple pair of black stiletto heels and she kept her accessories simple so all the attention could stay on her outfit.
The Eternals star pulled her raven braids into a chic high bun and added a sparkle touch to her look by wearing gold sequins under her eyes.
Stunning: Crazy Rich Asians star put on a stunning show as she stepped out in her glittering gold ensemble
Gorgeous: Her ensemble also featured a thigh split to show off her slender legs as she strolled the red carpet and posed for photos
Adding a pop of color to the extremely glamorous look, she donned a bright red lipstick.
OSS 117: From Africa With Love is the third film in the OSS 117 franchise, a French parody spy adventure starring Jean Dujardin of The Artist as Hubert Bonisseur of La Bath.
The third film takes place in 1981, 14 years after the events of the second film Lost In Rio, and finds OSS 117 on a mission in Kenya where he teams up with the young spy OSS 1001, played by Pierre Niney.
2006 OSS 117: Cairo, Nest Of Spies and Lost In Rio were both directed by Michel Hazanavicius, who first worked with Dujardin in The Artist which won them both Oscars.
Sizzle: The pattern of Gemma’s backless dress was sewn in a semi-sheer fabric, and the flowers covered her modesty and had a chic train
Glamor: Gemma bolstered her sculptural figure in a pair of simple black stilettos and she kept her accessories simple so all the attention could stay on her outfit
The third film is instead directed by Nicolas Bedos, whose 2019 film La Belle poque earned him a nomination for best director at the Césars.
Jury president Spike Lee accidentally revealed the winner of the prestigious Palme d’Or ahead of the rest of the awards at the closing ceremony.
The Do The Right Thing director mistakenly announced early that Titanium had won the top prize after appearing to misunderstand being asked “which prize is the top prize” as well as who the “first prize winner” was.
Titane is directed by Julia Ducournau, and this award is only the second time that a director has received this award in the festival’s 74-year history.
Weird: The Eternals star pulled her raven braids into a chic high bun and added a sparkly touch to her look by wearing gold sequins under her eyes
