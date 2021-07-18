Fashion
Gossip Girl reboot: casting on high-end fashion
If there’s one thing fans love about Gossip Girl, it’s fashion. Photo / Getty Images
For most of the cast in the Gossip Girl reboot, the series marks its first foray into the big screen.
It’s quite the production to debut, with an already die-hard following, big-budget support from HBO Max bosses, and a behind-the-scenes focus on high-end styling as if it were a other main character.
The original Gossip Girl, which ran from 2007 to 2012, paid homage to fashion in its writing, as well as its various flashy scenes, and the current producers clearly knew they had to start over.
American actresses Savannah Lee Smith, who plays Monet de Haan, and Emily Alyn Lind, who plays Audrey Hope, were able to reap the rewards of playing ridiculously wealthy teens on New York’s Upper East Side during the reboot.
The duo agreed that the bottomless wardrobes of their dripping on-screen characters from Dior and Louis Vuitton couldn’t be further from theirs.
“Growing up I didn’t have a lot of resources, I didn’t have a lot of money, so I was thrifty,” Smith says.
“This experience has shown me that I love fashion and that I express myself with it.
“Just as New York is a character on the show, fashion is also a character on the show.
“And we’ve talked about it before, Emily and I, we’re like, when you wear clothes that are worth tens of thousands of dollars and wear diamonds for the first time in your life, it’s going to change the way you play. role, how you walk, talk and communicate with each other, which helps us as actors. “
Lind, 19, says she developed a new respect for the fashion industry after learning about its relevance to modern culture, specifically mentioning Yves Saint Laurent, the first fashion designer to launch a suit in his collection of evening wear for women in the 1960s.
“I wasn’t into design growing up. I was into fashion, but that came down to what I liked, was flea markets and all that,” she says. “I just loved this whole process of having something special that I was the only one to have.
“But what I learned from this project, and something I never thought I’d learn, is that I’m interested in the industry as a whole and the story behind a lot of these brands is so intriguing.
“Since YSL was ahead of the feminist movement with the first lady costume, I have so many books and studied fashion history, and I fell in love with it.”
The original Gossip Girl influenced an entire fashion generation over its six seasons, with Blake Lively’s Serena van der Woodsen bringing bohemian chic to mainstream television and Leighton Meester’s Blair Waldorf modernizing a classic sense of dress inspired by Elizabeth Taylor.
The designers desperately wanted to be featured on the show after its first season exploded in popularity, with the pieces worn by the cast proving almost instantaneous sales.
Costume designer Eric Daman, who worked on the original GG and is helming the costumes for the revival, also managed to make headbands a must-have adult accessory thanks to Lively’s revolving door of exquisite pieces.
As for the trends they hope the reboot sets for the next generation, Smith and Lind have some thoughts.
“I think the ’90s are coming back. Definitely the mini skirts with matching coats,” says Smith. “We also made some fun socks with open toe sandals, which we were kind of like” Huh? “and then we saw it all put together and we were like, ‘Okay, that looks pretty cool’.”
Lind adds, “On the show, we have these little neck ties. A lot of us have these ribbon ties. And obviously the tall boots with no pants on, but that’s already a thing.”
