Sharon Stone Hosts amFAR 2021 Gala in Sparkling Lilac Dress and Floral Earrings





Sharon Stone looked lovely in lilac to host the amFAR 2021 Gala in Antibes, France on the eve of the last day of the 2021 Cannes Festivals. More New Shoes The Emmy-winning actress stepped out for the event, which benefits the American Foundation for AIDS Research, with her 21-year-old son Roan Joseph Bronstein Stone. the Basic Instinct actress looked elegant in a halterneck dress from Dolce & Gabbana, styled by Paris Libby. The pale purple number featured crossed straps and a crystal-covered bodice, as well as a flowy skirt accented with pleats and feathers. Stone completed her look with a pair of striking Chopard earrings, crafted from white, pink and green gemstones in the shape of flowers. Sharon Stone attends the 2021 amfAR Gala at Villa Eilenroc on July 16 in Cap d'Antibes, France. – Credit: Vinnie Levine / MEGA Vinnie Levine / MEGA Sharon Stone attends the 2021 amfAR Gala at Villa Eilenroc on July 16 in Cap d'Antibes, France. – Credit: KCS Presse / MEGA KCS Press / MEGA But PierreAs the shoes weren't visible, the actress wore colorful pumps and metallic sandals for the occasion, from top brands such as Manolo Blahnik. A similar style would pair perfectly with her dress and accentuate the sparkle of her bodice and earrings. Sharon Stone and Roan Joseph Bronstein Stone attend the 2021 amfAR Gala at Villa Eilenroc on July 16 in Cap d'Antibes, France. – Credit: KCS Presse / MEGA KCS Press / MEGA Sharon Stone attends the 2021 amfAR Gala at Villa Eilenroc on July 16 in Cap d'Antibes, France. – Credit: KCS Presse / MEGA KCS Press / MEGA Before the 2021 Gala, Pierre received the Commander of the Order of Arts and Letters, awarded to those who have made a significant contribution to French arts and culture on an international scale. The actress is one of the few to have been named Commander over the years, among celebrities such as Meryl Streep, Leonardo DiCaprio and Iggy Pop. At the Gala, she celebrated the occasion with stars MJ Rodriguez, Nina Dobrev and Orlando Bloom. The event ended with a parade of CR Fashion Book, as part of a silent auction The story continues Sharon Stone attends the 2021 amfAR Gala at Villa Eilenroc on July 16 in Cap d'Antibes, France. – Credit: KCS Presse / MEGA KCS Press / MEGA Sharon Stone and Pose actress MJ Rodriguez attend the 2021 amfAR Gala at Villa Eilenroc on July 16 in Cap d'Antibes, France. – Credit: Vinnie Levine / MEGA Vinnie Levine / MEGA Stones known for their unexpected style choices, often mixing textures, prints and colors in bold and elegant ways. On the shoe side, the legendary actress and author of The Beauty of Living Twice has been seen regularly in platform and strappy sandals, as well as open and pointy pumps from the big brands Roger Vivier, Giuseppe Zanotti and Christian Louboutin. These are typically worn with voluminous suits and dresses by Saint Laurent, Roberto Cavalli, Elie Saab and Stéphane Rolland, with sparkly earrings added for interviews and red carpets. For less formal occasions, she keeps her look anchored in flats such as the Respokes recycled silk espadrilles. Add a pair of glamorous earrings to your summer outfits, inspired by Sharon Stone. Credit: Courtesy of Farfetch Courtesy of Farfetch Buy: Marchesa Notte crystal dangling earrings, $ 68. Credit: Courtesy of Zappos Courtesy of Zappos Buy: Brighton Twinkle Splendor Earrings, $ 62. Credit: Courtesy of Target Courtesy of Target Buy: Sugarfix by BaubleBar Beaded Swirl Earrings, $ 13.

