Michael Thorbjornsen wins Massachusetts Amateur in record fashion





The 113th Massachusetts Amateur Championship on Saturday had what it takes to be a great game. The players, Michael Thorbjornsen of Wellesley and Matt Parziale of Brockton, have both won USGA championships. Thorbjornsen won the US Junior Amateur 2018 and Parziale won the US Mid-Amateur 2017. Parziale also won the Massachusetts Amateur in 2017 beating Matt Cowgill, 4 and 3. Both did more than deliver, but Thorbjornsen came out on top, birding 18 birdies over 30 holes and winning 8 and 6 at Brae Burn Country Club.

Thorbjornsen set a Brae Burn course record with his Under 62s in the top 18. On the second day of the tournament, Thorbjornsen tied the course record of 64, but knew he had left a few hits. I just felt very comfortable, probably the most comfortable of the whole week, said Thorbjornsen, a sophomore at Stanford. Today I probably hit the ball pretty much the same. I put in a few more putts and made a lot of birdies, which is very important in match play, especially against a guy like Matt. Thorbjornsen started on fire with five birdies in a row. Parziale also played well, shooting 67 out of the first 18, but Thorbjornsen still held a 6 point lead. Thorbjornsens’ game sort of won a super fan of a young boy in the crowd. During the second 18, the boy asked the spectators who they wanted to win and was happy to say, I want Michael to win! Every time Thorbjornsen knocked the boy would scream, great bang! even when the blow was not so big. Like when Thorbjornsen hit a tree branch at the fifth hole of the second 18. You can hear the crowd say Oh and they were a little shocked that it happened, but he’s screaming, good fuck, and you have to thank him for that when that happens, Thorbjornsen said with a laugh. On the first hole of the second 18, Thorbjornsen didn’t miss a beat by winning his 13th birdie of the day to increase his lead to 7. He extended his lead to 8 on the fifth hole before Parziale won the sixth with a birdie. On the seventh hole, Thorbjornsen birdied his 16th birdie of the day to reduce the lead to 8. Parziale birdied the ninth to reduce the lead again. After missing a birdie putt on the 12th hole, Parziale was forced to concede. Despite the loss, Parziale said he was happy with the way he played. Still, that didn’t make the loss any easier. Today is the day when a person is the happiest and a person the most upset. That’s the nature of this tournament, said Parziale, 34. It was great to get here, but you lose, so you’re not happy. At least I played well, and he just played amazingly, so kudos to him. The next step for Thorbjornsen is the Western hobbyist, then the American hobbyist. He says his goal for the next three years at Stanford is the same as every year to qualify for the US Open. He finished 79th at the US Open in 2019. Hes a drummer of the world. It’s amazing, says Parziale. I met him a few years ago. He’s a great kid; he has all the talent in the world. I’m rooted for him, and it’s up to him to take it. He has a bright future if he continues in this space. Kris Rhim can be contacted at [email protected]

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.bostonglobe.com/2021/07/17/sports/michael-thorbjornsen-emerges-winner-massachusetts-amateur-championship/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos