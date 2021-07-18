Roisin Gorman: “Dressing your child like yourself is a bit like Stepford Daughters”

The ultimate accessory is back in town. A child dressed like her mother. The ‘Mummy and Me’ pairing seems to have crept in as no one was watching, ably assisted by M&S, the designer labels and Serena Williams, who just can’t help herself when it comes to little Alexis Olympia and a nice swimsuit.

The world is divided into parents who love a mini-me, cherish a little mummy and cherub dressing, and cannot buy an outfit without wondering if there is a size for their six-year-old. It’s about bonding and expressing family love apparently.

Then there are those of us who think it’s a bit like Stepford Daughters and how big of your ego is if you think the universe needs your clone?

The pairing has been around for years, ever since Jeanne Lanvin dressed her mini-me in big-me clothes and the lunching ladies jumped like they’ve never seen a kid-sized party dress before.

We’ve all seen a toddler-sized party dress thanks to Kim K and little North West sporting a silver halter top and even have matching fur coats. I would ask if anyone needs a doll to play with, but it’s clear Kim already has one.

The luxury market has well and truly grabbed the trend with both hands, because what style-conscious parent doesn’t want their child to wear a matching avocado bodysuit? Ask Chrissy Teigen.

Beyonc and Blue Ivy rocked hers and hers Gucci and D&G, the world now has Baby Dior – and Princess Di was known to coordinate an outfit or two with her young sons, which may be where the affair becomes. , ‘What were you thinking?’

I had a little scared moment recently because I became a mini-me mom after loaning my daughter a dress for a wedding, around the same time my mom asked me to buy her a T. -shirt that I had just received.

Were we going to switch into coordinating outfits and spend a summer matching the flowers, frolicking the daisy meadows and posting idyllic photos on social media?

Does that mean I became Serena, just without the abs?

For Vogue’s sake, if I become a woman who wants to dress like someone else, even though I love them, I’ll have to send back my DMs and get a Boden catalog.

With a little consideration and a little well-founded rationalization, I decided that since I’m not around when the girl is wearing the same dress, it doesn’t matter, and if we’re not in the same room, no one can. hear my choked tears that it looks better on her, and my height was that size. And if my mom likes something I’m wearing, I’ll take it as a compliment.

We share lives and respect each other’s opinions, so it’s only natural that we vaguely share a sartorial sense. And it was a nice T-shirt.

There’s even a name for mothers who share their daughter’s tastes, the doppelganger effect of use, and psychologists say when partners dress the same it’s a sign of male abandonment. .

Fathers who share their son’s tastes do not get a special label since they are abandoned in the land of the shirt / top and pants combo of men’s clothing. Even David and Brooklyn Beckham are stuck there no matter how many matching hats they have.

But when it comes to dressing kids, the only rules are that it’s comfortable, mud resistant, and machine washable. I still live by it.